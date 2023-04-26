UrDEX Finance is a community-driven project that aims to solve the liquidity problem by enabling disparate forms of liquidity to connect with markets in a decentralized way. UrDEX offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a Decentralized Exchange, a Decentralized Perpetual Exchange, yield instruments, an AMM framework and staking, and a Launchpad. UrDEX's unique approach is that it intertwines many decentralized markets and instruments, creating a broader range of network effects.