High 24jam
1.3440
Low 24jam
1.3150
Volume 24h (SUI)
2.36M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
3.12M
Informasi token
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
SUI
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
--
