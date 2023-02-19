mexc
PasarTrading
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayActivityETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh dan mengalami perdagangan tanpa hambatan di Aplikasi MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien WindowsLihat Selengkapnya

Superpower Squad

SQUAD/USDT
0.01766--
$0.00
High 24jam
0.02492
Low 24jam
0.01760
Volume 24h (SQUAD)
122.45K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
2.35K
High 24jam
0.02492
Low 24jam
0.01760
Volume 24h (SQUAD)
122.45K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
2.35K
K-Line
Informasi token
Loading..
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
SQUAD
Superpower Squad is a superhero-themed eSport mobile game built with blockchain technology. The game is playability focused and designed with elements such as MOBA, RPG, Roguelike, and social features. Players are optioned with 26 unique heroes, 48 weapons, various skins, and ornaments to optimize their battle gears. The game invites players to practice their skills solo or with a squad to earn rewards meriting their performance. Integrated with an email-to-wallet solution and a User Generated Content (UGC) tool, the game also lowers the threshold for web2 gamers and builds a community driven marketplace to provide an optimal web3 gaming experience.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
SQUAD
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
1,000,000,000
Pesanan
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(SQUAD)

(USDT)

0.01766$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah()
Harga()
Jumlah()
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli SQUAD
Jual SQUAD
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahSQUAD
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- SQUAD
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahSQUAD
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Layanan
Beli Kripto
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2023 MEXC.COM