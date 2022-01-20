mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Single Finance
SINGLE/USDT
0.002050.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.00205
Low 24jam
0.00205
Volume 24h (SINGLE)
24.41K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
48.95
High 24jam
0.00205
Low 24jam
0.00205
Volume 24h (SINGLE)
24.41K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
48.95
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
SINGLE
Single Finance is a super intuitive platform for all your DeFi investments, minimizing correlations with the general market. Our signature strategy is a pseudo-market-neutral strategy. Everything here, including capital protection and return calculation, is worked out from your injected capital in USD. Everything is visualized. And everything is at your fingertips. We also launched LP Time Machine, a performance analytics tool for liquidity pools across all EVM compatible chains. The tool shows the full breakdown of backward-simulated P & L (based on capital marked to USD), including LP rewards, DEX reward tokens, and value change due to the price impact.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
SINGLE
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
1,000,000,000
Pesanan
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(SINGLE)

(USDT)

0.00205$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(SINGLE)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(SINGLE)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli SINGLE
Jual SINGLE
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahSINGLE
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- SINGLE
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahSINGLE
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM