SHROOMY

The Shroomy Project draws its inspiration from the majestic kingdom of fungi and the paradigm-shifting power of crypto. SHROOMY the token has found its home on Kraken’s new Superchain L2 called Ink, where it seeks to cultivate a thriving community of purpose-driven mushroom lovers. SHROOMY itself is a simple ERC-20 token with no taxes or unusual functions. With plenty of AI and GameFi integration already in place, you can learn all about mycology while having fun with the growing community.

NamaSHROOMY

Suplai Maks.927,908,200

Waktu Penerbitan--

Suplai yang Beredar--

Harga Penerbitan--

Cari
Favorit
SHROOMY/USDT
SHROOMY
----
--
High 24 Jam
--
Low 24 Jam
--
Volume 24 Jam (SHROOMY)
--
Jumlah 24 jam (USDT)
--
Grafik
Info
Buku Order
Market Trade
Buku Order
Market Trade
Buku Order
Market Trade
Market Trade
Spot
Order Terbuka (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trade
Posisi Terbuka (0)
network_iconJaringan Abnormal
Garis 1
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Loading...