Ripio Coin
RPC/USDT
0.0054100.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.005410
Low 24jam
0.005410
Volume 24h (RPC)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
Pasangan RPC_USDT yang telah Anda pilih sekarang disembunyikan oleh MEXC. Jika masalah apa pun yang terkait dengan proyek tidak diperbaiki secara efektif dalam waktu yang ditentukan, MEXC akan menghapus pencantuman pasangan perdagangan. Silakan lanjutkan investasi Anda dengan hati-hati.

RPC
RPC is an ERC-20 token designed to boost Ripio user community across Latin America by driving brand and product engagement. Ripio users can claim and/or earn RPC tokens by performing certain actions in Ripio’s web or the mobile app: Validate their Ripio account. Deposit and/or withdraw FIAT. Buy and/or sell crypto assets. Swap between different crypto assets. Refer other users. Scheduled RPC token airdrops. Ripio users can use RPC tokens to get in-app benefits, such as discounts on transactional fees.
Post only
