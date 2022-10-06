mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Prosfinance
PROS1/USDT
0.02571+0.07%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.02572
Low 24jam
0.02564
Volume 24h (PROS1)
1.63M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
41.92K
High 24jam
0.02572
Low 24jam
0.02564
Volume 24h (PROS1)
1.63M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
41.92K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
PROS1
Pros.finance It is a decentralized financial system integrating defi + Dao + NFT + cross chain technology. Based on the characteristics of blockchain technology, such as openness, autonomy, and unforgeability, a larger integrated and interworking financial protocol matrix is constructed based on the cross chain exchange protocol. Finally, an open financial ecological network with benign cycle, two-way incentive and self purification is built on the chain. Pros.finance The first open ecological application is pro swap cross chain decentralized exchange, and ecological applications such as lending, aggregate mining, insurance and pro bank will be launched in succession.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
PROS1
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
--
Pesanan
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(PROS1)

(USDT)

0.02571$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(PROS1)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(PROS1)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli PROS1
Jual PROS1
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahPROS1
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- PROS1
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahPROS1
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM