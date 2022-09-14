mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
POTATOZ
POTATOZ/USDT
0.0017980.00%
$0.00
Harga Terendah OpenSea
--
High 24jam
0.001819
Low 24jam
0.001790
Volume 24h (POTATOZ)
23.47M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
42.26K
Harga Terendah OpenSea
--
High 24jam
0.001819
Low 24jam
0.001790
Volume 24h (POTATOZ)
23.47M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
42.26K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
POTATOZ
The Potatoz is affiliated with Memeland, and the development company behind it is 9GAG, which is an old GIF & MEME picture website. Currently, the NFTs launched by Memeland include “YOU THE REAL MVP” and “The Potatoz”. MEXC splits 20 Potatoz NFTs into 20,000,000 POTATOZ index tokens (1,000,000 POTATOZ per NFT). The POTATOZ index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 20 Potatoz NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC Potatoz holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x17090813320E4b84e3DE43A277601870d2A0E175
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
POTATOZ
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
--
Pesanan
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Harga(USDT)

(POTATOZ)

(USDT)

0.001798$0.00
--
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(POTATOZ)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(POTATOZ)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli POTATOZ
Jual POTATOZ
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahPOTATOZ
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- POTATOZ
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahPOTATOZ
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM