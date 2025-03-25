PARTI
Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.
NamaPARTI
PeringkatNo.494
Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00
Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00
Pangsa Pasar%
Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)7.78%
Suplai Peredaran233,000,000
Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000
Total Suplai1,000,000,000
Tingkat Peredaran0.233%
Tanggal Penerbitan--
Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--
All-Time High0.428008274672332,2025-03-25
Harga Terendah0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19
Blockchain PublikBSC
Sektor
Media Sosial
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang disediakan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai saran investasi.