Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

PeringkatNo.494

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)7.78%

Suplai Peredaran233,000,000

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000

Total Suplai1,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran0.233%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Harga Terendah0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Blockchain PublikBSC

PengantarParticle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

Sektor

Media Sosial

Penafian: Data yang disediakan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai saran investasi.

