OXOA

OXOA is the first hyperchain gaming platform on zkSync, dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience with advanced blockchain technology. OXOA extends beyond a common blockchain as OXOA’s community members can participate in node operations to earn rewards and vote for future governance proposals. OXOA operates independently but is interconnected by a network of hyperbridges, enabling the fastest and most reliable interoperability with zero transaction fee.

NamaOXOA

Suplai Maks.2,000,000,000

Waktu Penerbitan--

Suplai yang Beredar--

Harga Penerbitan--

OXOA/USDT
OXOA Network
