mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
OkLetsPlay
OKLP/USDT
0.0025860.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.002619
Low 24jam
0.002583
Volume 24h (OKLP)
22.25M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
57.54K
High 24jam
0.002619
Low 24jam
0.002583
Volume 24h (OKLP)
22.25M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
57.54K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
OKLP
Patented real money eSports tournament platform for PC and mobile online video games. Win cash/crypto playing in leaderboard tournaments, by challenging other players in PvP matches or by entering in single/double elimination bracket tournaments. At OkLetsPlay’s core is a robust out-of-game peer wagering module patent portfolio that allows players to seamlessly find opponents, set-up matches, enter tournaments, launch into game and collect winnings in a fully automated way. OkLetsPlay has optimized the player and game developer experience for real money video game matches and tournaments. OkLetsPlay is an official partner of Riva Technology & Entertainment (RTE.com.au) and Galaxy Racer Esports (galaxyracer.gg) which has a community of 300m+ video game enthusiasts.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
OKLP
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
999,999,999
Pesanan
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Harga(USDT)

(OKLP)

(USDT)

0.002586$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(OKLP)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(OKLP)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli OKLP
Jual OKLP
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahOKLP
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- OKLP
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahOKLP
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM