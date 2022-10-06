mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
NETZERO
NZERO/USDT
0.08030.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.0920
Low 24jam
0.0650
Volume 24h (NZERO)
19.40M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
1.55M
High 24jam
0.0920
Low 24jam
0.0650
Volume 24h (NZERO)
19.40M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
1.55M
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
NZERO
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
NZERO
Waktu rilis
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
1,000,000,000
Pesanan
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Harga(USDT)

(NZERO)

(USDT)

0.0803$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(NZERO)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(NZERO)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli NZERO
Jual NZERO
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahNZERO
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- NZERO
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahNZERO
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM