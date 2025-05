NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NamaNXPC

PeringkatNo.146

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar0.0001%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)644.00%

Suplai Peredaran173,294,248

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000

Total Suplai1,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran0.1732%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Harga Terendah1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15

Blockchain PublikAVAX_CCHAIN

