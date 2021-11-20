mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Niftify
NIFT/USDT
0.0025090.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.002509
Low 24jam
0.002509
Volume 24h (NIFT)
17.07K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
42.41
Hitung mundur
00:00:00:00
High 24jam
0.002509
Low 24jam
0.002509
Volume 24h (NIFT)
17.07K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
42.41
Hitung mundur
00:00:00:00

Pengingat dihapus

Pasangan NIFT_USDT yang telah Anda pilih sekarang disembunyikan oleh MEXC. Jika masalah apa pun yang terkait dengan proyek tidak diperbaiki secara efektif dalam waktu yang ditentukan, MEXC akan menghapus pencantuman pasangan perdagangan. Silakan lanjutkan investasi Anda dengan hati-hati.

K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
NIFT
Niftify™ is on a mission to become a market leader by focusing on a simple user experience and strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, traders, gamers, collectors, and enterprises looking to power their own marketplace. Built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains at the core of our operations, Niftify™ ensures transparency, immutability, low transaction costs, and maximum security. Niftify™ features an all-inclusive platform, powering all current NFT transactions and developing the next generation NFTs: NFT+. Evolving NFTs from a crypto-forward collector audience to real-life utility evolution of NFTs. A world where anyone, anywhere, can sell, buy and trade physical and digital assets as NFTs. An ecosystem that pays utmost attention to authenticity with relevant frameworks for proof of ownership and smart tracking.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
NIFT
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
200,000,000
Pesanan
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Harga(USDT)

(NIFT)

(USDT)

0.002509$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(NIFT)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(NIFT)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli NIFT
Jual NIFT
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahNIFT
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- NIFT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahNIFT
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM