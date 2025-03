NAVIX

Navix Ecosystem is a comprehensive Web3 gaming ecosystem that integrates blockchain technology, NFT assets, and a unified token economy across multiple games. The platform enables players to own, trade, and leverage digital assets with real-world value while providing a connected gaming experience. Navis War is the Ecpsystem premiere game.

NamaNAVIX

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000

Waktu Penerbitan--

Suplai yang Beredar--

Harga Penerbitan--