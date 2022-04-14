mexc
PasarSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh dan mengalami perdagangan tanpa hambatan di Aplikasi MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien WindowsLihat Selengkapnya

MN Bridge

MNB/USDT
----
--
High 24jam
0.0000000
Low 24jam
0.0000000
Volume 24h (MNB)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
High 24jam
0.0000000
Low 24jam
0.0000000
Volume 24h (MNB)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informasi token
Loading..
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
MNB
MN Bridge is a revolutionary crypto-gaming ecosystem built on a bridge platform that connects web2 games to the growing blockchain space. By leveraging its in-house developed play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and a unique off-chain game token (MNP), MN Bridge offers game developers, gamers, and investors a seamless and efficient gaming experience. In addition, MN Bridge incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the platform's functionality and provide users with personalized experiences.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
MNB
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
1,000,000,000
Pesanan
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(MNB)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah()
Harga()
Jumlah()
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Beli MNB
Jual MNB
Limit
Harga pasar
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Tersedia-- USDT
HargaUSDT
JumlahMNB
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- MNB
HargaUSDT
JumlahMNB
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Quantity
Order Amount
Teriisi
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Loading...