Decentraland
MANA/USDT
0.42119-0.66%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.42417
Low 24jam
0.41872
Volume 24h (MANA)
504.13K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
207.17K
Informasi token
MANA
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
MANA
Waktu rilis
2017-09-18 00:00:00
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
0.024 USDT
Jumlah Token
2,644,000,000
