mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsLihat Selengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
KENKA METAVERSE
KENKA/USDT
0.00001205-21.75%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.00001542
Low 24jam
0.00001113
Volume 24h (KENKA)
183.89M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
2.58K
High 24jam
0.00001542
Low 24jam
0.00001113
Volume 24h (KENKA)
183.89M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
2.58K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
KENKA
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
KENKA
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
464,946,494,649,464
Pesanan
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Harga(USDT)

(KENKA)

(USDT)

0.00001205$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(KENKA)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(KENKA)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli KENKA
Jual KENKA
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahKENKA
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- KENKA
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahKENKA
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM