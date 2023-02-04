JPEG’d is a novel and revolutionary lending protocol that will enable NFT holders an opportunity to obtain credit on their assets while still retaining ownership of them. The protocol is completely decentralized and is governed by token holders of the native platform. JPEG’d will also form several synergistic relationships with other protocols within DeFi to increase the value generated by users. JPEG’d has developed a creative insurance mechanism that will allow depositors to repurchase their NFTs back from the DAO in the event of a liquidation.