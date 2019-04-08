mexc
High 24jam
0.01344
Low 24jam
0.01299
Volume 24h (IRIS)
4.26M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
56.05K
IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains.
2019-04-08 00:00:00
Harga rilis
0.2575 USDT
2,008,359,495
