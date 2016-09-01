mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
FIRO
FIRO/USDT
1.857+0.43%
$0.00
High 24jam
1.876
Low 24jam
1.842
Volume 24h (FIRO)
25.66K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
47.58K
High 24jam
1.876
Low 24jam
1.842
Volume 24h (FIRO)
25.66K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
47.58K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
FIRO
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
FIRO
Waktu rilis
2016-09-01 00:00:00
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
21,400,000
Pesanan
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Harga(USDT)

(FIRO)

(USDT)

1.857$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(FIRO)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(FIRO)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli FIRO
Jual FIRO
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahFIRO
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- FIRO
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahFIRO
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM