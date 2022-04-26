mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Erugo World Coin
EWC/USDT
0.4480.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.451
Low 24jam
0.434
Volume 24h (EWC)
27.87K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
12.05K
High 24jam
0.451
Low 24jam
0.434
Volume 24h (EWC)
27.87K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
12.05K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
EWC
Erugo World Coin (hereinafter referred to as EWC) is designed to connect the real economy system with the virtual reality-based Metaverse platform ‘Erugo World’. We, the Erugo team, thought that the true completion of Metaverse should be directly connected to the real world beyond the virtual world. The biggest problem with this completion is that in reality, the reliability of assets in the virtual world cannot be secured. So far, there have been many services claiming to be Metaverse, but no services have succeeded in this. Virtual assets on a digital base are free to create copies that are not different from the original. The copies produced in this way caused excessive inflation or deflation in the market, causing the service to fail. Our team paid attention to this and studied the solution, and the answer was to use EWC, a blockchain cryptocurrency. EWC is the perfect means to help users experience the economic activities they experience at Metaverse “Erugo World” in the real world. EWC allows users’ assets to come and go between Erugo World and reality. EWC is a kind of passage.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
EWC
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
20,000,000
Pesanan
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Harga(USDT)

(EWC)

(USDT)

0.448$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(EWC)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(EWC)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli EWC
Jual EWC
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahEWC
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- EWC
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahEWC
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM