mexc
PasarSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh dan mengalami perdagangan tanpa hambatan di Aplikasi MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien WindowsLihat Selengkapnya

Everscale

EVER/USDT
----
--
High 24jam
0.00000
Low 24jam
0.00000
Volume 24h (EVER)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
High 24jam
0.00000
Low 24jam
0.00000
Volume 24h (EVER)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informasi token
Loading..
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
EVER
Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
EVER
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
2,040,314,662
Pesanan
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(EVER)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah()
Harga()
Jumlah()
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Beli EVER
Jual EVER
Limit
Harga pasar
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Tersedia-- USDT
HargaUSDT
JumlahEVER
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- EVER
HargaUSDT
JumlahEVER
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Quantity
Order Amount
Teriisi
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Loading...