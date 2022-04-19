mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Endless Battlefield
EB/USDT
0.0000670.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.000074
Low 24jam
0.000065
Volume 24h (EB)
11.95M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
811.88
Hitung mundur
00:00:00:00
High 24jam
0.000074
Low 24jam
0.000065
Volume 24h (EB)
11.95M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
811.88
Hitung mundur
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
EB
Endless Battlefield is a military strategy and exploration sandbox metaverse built on UE engine. Using planets as the map, it provides multiple modes to fulfill the needs of different players. The game can be played in FPS mode for hardcore players. Casual players also can find various activities to start their adventure including hunting, fishing, and building. Players will be rewarded by collecting materials, constructing sites and winning battles.Six kinds of FPS competitive gameplay, players enjoy competitive fun while getting P2E gains.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
EB
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
--
Pesanan
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Harga(USDT)

(EB)

(USDT)

0.000067$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(EB)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(EB)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli EB
Jual EB
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahEB
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- EB
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahEB
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM