Dohrnii is a next-generation cryptocurrency education platform designed to empower investors through an interactive and gamified learning experience. The Dohrnii Academy provides structured, expert-curated courses that guide users through various aspects of blockchain technology, trading strategies, risk management, and decentralized finance (DeFi). By incorporating a Learn-to-Earn system, Dohrnii incentivizes user engagement by rewarding learners with $DHN tokens as they progress through lessons, complete quizzes, and participate in challenges.

NamaDHN

Suplai Maks.372,000,000

Waktu Penerbitan--

Suplai yang Beredar17,075,042

Harga Penerbitan--

