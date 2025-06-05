CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NamaCUDIS

PeringkatNo.871

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)7.82%

Suplai Peredaran247,500,000

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000

Total Suplai1,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran0.2475%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Harga Terendah0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Blockchain PublikSOL

Sektor

Media Sosial

