mexc
PasarTrading
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayActivityETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh dan mengalami perdagangan tanpa hambatan di Aplikasi MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien WindowsLihat Selengkapnya

CROWN

CROWN/USDT
1.325--
$0.00
High 24jam
1.902
Low 24jam
1.242
Volume 24h (CROWN)
79.55K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
127.16K
High 24jam
1.902
Low 24jam
1.242
Volume 24h (CROWN)
79.55K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
127.16K
K-Line
Informasi token
Loading..
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
CROWN
CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
CROWN
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
140,000,000
Pesanan
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Harga(USDT)

(CROWN)

(USDT)

1.325$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah()
Harga()
Jumlah()
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0% / Taker 0%
HOT
Beli CROWN
Jual CROWN
Limit
Harga pasar
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Tersedia-- USDT
HargaUSDT
JumlahCROWN
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- CROWN
HargaUSDT
JumlahCROWN
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online