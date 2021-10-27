mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
BullPerks
BLP/USDT
0.031110.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.03240
Low 24jam
0.03046
Volume 24h (BLP)
352.91K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
11.00K
High 24jam
0.03240
Low 24jam
0.03046
Volume 24h (BLP)
352.91K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
11.00K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
BLP
BullPerks is a decentralized venture capital (VC) and launchpad platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. Its primary goal is to enable crypto projects to raise funds and promise safety to retail investors. BullPerks has already established itself as one of the fairest and most community-dedicated platforms. It brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The BullPerks ecosystem is powered by BLP token which allows holders to participate in the deals on the platform.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
BLP
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
300,000,000
Pesanan
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(BLP)

(USDT)

0.03111$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(BLP)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(BLP)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli BLP
Jual BLP
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahBLP
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- BLP
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahBLP
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM