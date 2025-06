BEE

DAOBase is an AI-powered DAO launcher and aggregator that enables anyone to easily create, govern, and grow decentralized communities. As the largest DAO aggregator and infrastructure layer in Web3, DAOBase has mapped over 170,000 DAOs and 6 million governance participants across 7 major blockchains. From token issuance and governance integration to real-time analytics and onchain reputation systems, DAOBase provides everything creators and communities need to build powerful, sustainable DAOs — all in one place.

PeringkatNo.1670

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)3.81%

Suplai Peredaran125,000,000

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000

Total Suplai1,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran0.125%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.06429503090179263,2025-06-18

Harga Terendah0.013772151575412053,2025-06-20

Blockchain PublikBSC

