BDCA

BitDCA mobile application allows its users to set aside a percentage of their everyday purchases into Bitcoin with micro-transactions. Thanks to the new world-wide regulation of Open Banking APIs, the users can use their current payment cards and DCA into Bitcoin in the easiest way possible.

NamaBDCA

Suplai Maks.142,665,333

Waktu Penerbitan--

Suplai yang Beredar132,820,170.53719008

Harga Penerbitan--