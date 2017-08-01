mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Arweave
AR/USDT
10.1250.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
10.248
Low 24jam
9.704
Volume 24h (AR)
50.63K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
507.50K
High 24jam
10.248
Low 24jam
9.704
Volume 24h (AR)
50.63K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
507.50K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
AR
Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
AR
Waktu rilis
2017-08-01 00:00:00
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
50,000,000
Pesanan
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Harga(USDT)

(AR)

(USDT)

10.125$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(AR)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(AR)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli AR
Jual AR
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahAR
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- AR
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahAR
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM