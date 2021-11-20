mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
Antex
ANTEX/USDT
0.000009000.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.00000919
Low 24jam
0.00000900
Volume 24h (ANTEX)
5.77B
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
53.06K
High 24jam
0.00000919
Low 24jam
0.00000900
Volume 24h (ANTEX)
5.77B
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
53.06K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
ANTEX
AntEx is a decentralized financial ecosystem that provides comprehensive solutions for “Developers, Project Owners, and Community” with outstanding improvements on each product. AntEx ecosystem focuses on: Changes and improvements in financial payment gateways. Build VNDT stablecoin that has the same value as VND fiat and is backed by the most legal organizations. Crypto Asset Management & NFT Start-up incubators for startups DEX - Decentralized exchange Building and providing a blockchain platform AntEx Ecosystem long-term vision and mission: being the most convenient, optimized, and secured platform for “Developers, Project Owners, and Community.”
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
ANTEX
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
100,000,000,000
Pesanan
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Harga(USDT)

(ANTEX)

(USDT)

0.00000900$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(ANTEX)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(ANTEX)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli ANTEX
Jual ANTEX
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahANTEX
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- ANTEX
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahANTEX
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM