mexc
PasarBeli KriptoTradingmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF
Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh, rasakan pengalaman perdagangan tanpa batas dengan MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien untuk WindowsSelengkapnya
Bahasa IndonesiaUSD
ALYATTES
ALYA/USDT
0.307210.00%
$0.00
High 24jam
0.32000
Low 24jam
0.29900
Volume 24h (ALYA)
240.34K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
74.26K
High 24jam
0.32000
Low 24jam
0.29900
Volume 24h (ALYA)
240.34K
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
74.26K
K-Line
Informasi token
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
Loading..
ALYA
The Alyattes has been created as a solution-oriented Token for existing problems of the cryptocurrencies and consists of 6 major different platforms. 65% of Max Total Supply is locked in SC for PoS & PoA Mining for the next estimated 5 years. ALYA provides 100% decentralised green Mining and includes a unique Reverse Halving Plan to keep Mining profitable for Miners. Alya Team is aiming to build an Ecosystem around ALYA Token to add more usecases like ALYA Wallet, AlyaFinance, AlyaFun, ALYA Swap, ALYA Ex and ALYA Trading. ALYACare Foundation has been established to support World’s Children like Clean Water Solutions, Medical Asisstance, Food and Sheltering Problems.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
ALYA
Waktu rilis
--
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
199,198,214
Pesanan
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(ALYA)

(USDT)

0.30721$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah(ALYA)
Harga(USDT)
Jumlah(ALYA)
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Perdagangan Grid
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Beli ALYA
Jual ALYA
Limit
Harga pasar
Tersedia-- USDT
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahALYA
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- ALYA
Deposit
HargaUSDT
JumlahALYA
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Jumlah
Teriisi
Total
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Kirim Permintaan
Kirim Permintaan
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trading Kripto dengan Cepat di MEXC
Tentang Kami
Tentang MEXC
Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
Pengungkapan Resiko
Pelajari
Pengumuman
Penerbit Aplikasi
MEXC Blog
Produk
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Layanan
Unduh MEXC Global
Biaya
Hak istimewa VIP
Program Referensi
Mitra
MEXC Pioneer
Aplikasi untuk listing
Aplikasi Merchant OTC
Dukungan
Layanan Kelembagaan
Dokumen API
Verifikasi MEXC
Permintaan Penegakan Hukum
Pusat Bantuan
Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
Kerjasama Institusi
Kolaborasi Media
Kirim Permintaan
Kritik dan Saran
Saran Produk
Cara Membeli
Informasi Kripto
Crypto Price
Komunitas

© 2022 MEXC.COM