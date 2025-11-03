TőzsdeDEX+
A(z) élő SURREAL AI ár ma 0.00003731 USD. Kövesd nyomon a(z) SURREAL USD szerinti árfrissítéseit, az élő diagramokat, a piaci plafont, a 24 órás volument és sok mást. Fedezd fel a(z) SURREAL ártrendjeit könnyedén a MEXC segítségével.

További információk a következőről: SURREAL

SURREAL árinformációk

Mi a(z) SURREAL

SURREAL hivatalos webhely

SURREAL tokenomikai adatai

SURREAL árelőrejelzés

SURREAL AI Logó

SURREAL AI Ár (SURREAL)

Nem listázott

1 SURREAL-USD élő ár:

--
----
+20.70%1D
mexc
Ezek a tokenadatok külső felektől származnak. A MEXC kizárólag információaggregátori szerepet tölt be. A MEXC Spot piacon további listázott tokeneket térképezhetsz fel!
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Élő árdiagram
Utolsó frissítés: 2025-11-03 12:40:32 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) árinformáció (USD)

24 órás árváltozási tartomány:
$ 0.00003082
$ 0.00003082$ 0.00003082
24h alacsony
$ 0.00004023
$ 0.00004023$ 0.00004023
24h magas

$ 0.00003082
$ 0.00003082$ 0.00003082

$ 0.00004023
$ 0.00004023$ 0.00004023

$ 0.00041113
$ 0.00041113$ 0.00041113

$ 0.00001034
$ 0.00001034$ 0.00001034

-1.24%

+20.71%

+47.87%

+47.87%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) valós idejű ár: $0.00003731. Az elmúlt 24 órában, a(z)SURREAL legalacsonyabb ára $ 0.00003082, legmagasabb ára pedig $ 0.00004023 volt, így aktív piaci volatilitást mutatott. A(z) SURREAL valaha volt legmagasabb ára $ 0.00041113, valaha volt legalacsonyabb ára pedig $ 0.00001034 volt.

A rövid távú teljesítményt tekintve a(z) SURREAL változása a következő volt: -1.24% az elmúlt órában, +20.71% az elmúlt 24 órában, és +47.87% az elmúlt 7 napban. Ez gyors áttekintést nyújt a legfrissebb árfolyamtrendekről és a MEXC piaci dinamikájáról.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) piaci információk

$ 37.31K
$ 37.31K$ 37.31K

--
----

$ 37.31K
$ 37.31K$ 37.31K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

A(z) SURREAL AI jelenlegi piaci plafonja $ 37.31K, és a 24 órás kereskedési volumene --. A(z) SURREAL keringésben lévő tokenszáma 999.95M, és a teljes tokenszám 999947317.781994. A teljes hígított értékelés (FDV) $ 37.31K.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) árelőzmények USD

A(z) SURREAL AIUSD mai árváltozása a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) SURREAL AI USD árváltozása az elmúlt 30 napban a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) SURREAL AI USD árváltozása az elmúlt 60 napban a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) SURREAL AI USD árváltozása az elmúlt 90 napban a következő volt: $ 0.

IdőszakVáltozás (USD)Változás (%)
Ma$ 0+20.71%
30 nap$ 0--
60 nap$ 0--
90 nap$ 0--

Mi a(z) SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.

A MEXC a vezető kriptovaluta-tőzsde, amelyet világszerte több mint 10 millió felhasználó használ. Ez a tőzsde a legszélesebb tokenválasztékkal, a leggyorsabb tokenlistázásokkal és a legalacsonyabb kereskedési díjakkal rendelkezik a piacon. Csatlakozz a MEXC-hez most, hogy megtapasztald a legmagasabb szintű likviditást és a piacon elérhető legversenyképesebb díjakat!

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Erőforrás

Hivatalos webhely

SURREAL AI árelőrejelzés (USD)

Mennyit fog érni a(z) SURREAL AI (SURREAL) USD pénznemben holnap, a jövő héten vagy a jövő hónapban? Mennyit érhet a(z) SURREAL AI (SURREAL) 2025-ben, 2026-ban, 2027-ben, 2028-ban - vagy akár 10 vagy 20 év múlva? Használd az árelőrejelzési eszközünket, hogy megismerd a(z) SURREAL AI rövid és hosszú távú előrejelzéseit.

Ellenőrizd a(z) SURREAL AI árelőrejelzését most!

SURREAL helyi valutákra

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) tokenomikai adatai

Ha tokenomikai adatokat ismersz meg a(z) SURREAL AI (SURREAL) kapcsán, mélyebb betekintést nyerhetsz a token hosszú távú értékébe és növekedési potenciáljába. A tokenomika a tokenek elosztásának módjától kezdve egészen a kínálat kezeléséig feltárja a projekt alapvető gazdasági szerkezetét. Akár most rögtön átfogó tokenomikai adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) SURREAL token kapcsán!

Az emberek a következőkre kíváncsiak: Egyéb kérdések a következőről: SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Mennyit ér ma a(z) SURREAL AI (SURREAL)?
A(z) élő SURREAL ár a(z) USD esetében 0.00003731 USD, amely valós időben frissül a legújabb piaci adatok alapján.
Mi a(z) SURREAL ára a(z) USD esetében?
A(z) SURREAL jelenlegi ára a(z) USD esetében $ 0.00003731. Keresd fel a MEXC-átváltót a pontos tokenátváltásokért.
Mi a(z) SURREAL AI piaci plafonja?
A(z) SURREAL piaci plafonja $ 37.31K USD. Piaci plafon = jelenlegi ár × keringésben lévő tokenszám. A token teljes piaci értékét és rangsorát jelzi.
Mi a(z) SURREAL keringésben lévő tokenszáma?
A(z) SURREAL keringésben lévő tokenszáma 999.95M USD.
Mi volt a(z) SURREAL mindenkori legmagasabb ára?
A(z) SURREAL mindenkori legmagasabb ára 0.00041113 USD.
Mi volt a(z) SURREAL mindenkori legmagasabb ár?
A(z) SURREAL mindenkori legalacsonyabb ára 0.00001034 USD.
Mekkora a(z) SURREAL kereskedési volumene?
A(z) SURREAL élő 24 órás kereskedési volumene -- USD.
A(z) SURREAL ára emelkedni fog idén?
A(z) SURREAL a piaci feltételek és a projektfejlődés függvényében idén magasabbra emelkedhet. Keresd fel a(z) SURREAL árelőrejelzését a részletesebb elemzésért.
Utolsó frissítés: 2025-11-03 12:40:32 (UTC+8)

Jogi nyilatkozat

A kriptovaluták árai nagy piaci kockázatoknak és áringadozásoknak vannak kitéve. Olyan projektekbe és termékekbe kell befektetned, melyeket ismersz, és tisztában vagy az azzal járó kockázatokkal. Alaposan mérlegeld befektetési tapasztalatod, pénzügyi helyzeted, befektetési céljaidat és kockázattűrő képességed, és minden befektetés előtt konzultálj független pénzügyi tanácsadóval. Ez az anyag nem értelmezhető pénzügyi tanácsként. A múltbeli hozam nem megbízható mutatója a jövőbeli hozamnak. A befektetésed értéke csökkenhet és emelkedhet is, és előfordulhat, hogy nem kapod vissza a befektetett összeget. Kizárólag Te felelsz a befektetési döntéseidért. A MEXC nem vállal felelősséget az esetleges veszteségekért. További információkért tekintsd meg a Felhasználási feltételeket és a Kockázati figyelmeztetést. Vedd figyelembe, hogy a fent említett kriptovalutára vonatkozó, itt bemutatott adatok (például a jelenlegi élő ára) harmadik féltől származó forrásokon alapulnak. Ezeket „ahogy vannak” alapon és kizárólag tájékoztatási célból jelenítjük meg, mindenféle nyilatkozat vagy garancia nélkül. A harmadik felek webhelyeire mutató linkek szintén nem tartoznak a MEXC ellenőrzése alá. A MEXC nem vállal felelősséget az ilyen harmadik felek webhelyeinek és azok tartalmának megbízhatóságáért és pontosságáért.

