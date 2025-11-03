RugProof Launchpad Ár ($RUGPROOF)
-0.29%
-17.54%
+0.04%
+0.04%
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) valós idejű ár: --. Az elmúlt 24 órában, a(z)$RUGPROOF legalacsonyabb ára $ 0, legmagasabb ára pedig $ 0 volt, így aktív piaci volatilitást mutatott. A(z) $RUGPROOF valaha volt legmagasabb ára $ 0, valaha volt legalacsonyabb ára pedig $ 0 volt.
A rövid távú teljesítményt tekintve a(z) $RUGPROOF változása a következő volt: -0.29% az elmúlt órában, -17.54% az elmúlt 24 órában, és +0.04% az elmúlt 7 napban. Ez gyors áttekintést nyújt a legfrissebb árfolyamtrendekről és a MEXC piaci dinamikájáról.
A(z) RugProof Launchpad jelenlegi piaci plafonja $ 4.02K, és a 24 órás kereskedési volumene --. A(z) $RUGPROOF keringésben lévő tokenszáma 998.93M, és a teljes tokenszám 998926706.3006947. A teljes hígított értékelés (FDV) $ 4.02K.
A(z) RugProof LaunchpadUSD mai árváltozása a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) RugProof Launchpad USD árváltozása az elmúlt 30 napban a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) RugProof Launchpad USD árváltozása az elmúlt 60 napban a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) RugProof Launchpad USD árváltozása az elmúlt 90 napban a következő volt: $ 0.
|Időszak
|Változás (USD)
|Változás (%)
|Ma
|$ 0
|-17.54%
|30 nap
|$ 0
|-31.77%
|60 nap
|$ 0
|-38.35%
|90 nap
|$ 0
|--
RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. Ha tokenomikai adatokat ismersz meg a(z) RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) kapcsán, mélyebb betekintést nyerhetsz a token hosszú távú értékébe és növekedési potenciáljába. A tokenomika a tokenek elosztásának módjától kezdve egészen a kínálat kezeléséig feltárja a projekt alapvető gazdasági szerkezetét. Akár most rögtön átfogó tokenomikai adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) $RUGPROOF token kapcsán!
|Idő (UTC+8)
|Típus
|Információ
|11-02 15:42:00
|Iparági frissítések
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|Iparági frissítések
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|Iparági frissítések
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
|10-31 18:37:21
|Iparági frissítések
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
|10-31 15:48:21
|Iparági frissítések
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
|10-31 05:09:00
|Iparági frissítések
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
