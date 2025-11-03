TőzsdeDEX+
Vásárolj kriptótPiacokSpotFutures500XEarnEsemények
Több
Blue Chip Blitz
A(z) élő Quantum Swap ár ma 0.00000571 USD. Kövesd nyomon a(z) QSWAP USD szerinti árfrissítéseit, az élő diagramokat, a piaci plafont, a 24 órás volument és sok mást. Fedezd fel a(z) QSWAP ártrendjeit könnyedén a MEXC segítségével.A(z) élő Quantum Swap ár ma 0.00000571 USD. Kövesd nyomon a(z) QSWAP USD szerinti árfrissítéseit, az élő diagramokat, a piaci plafont, a 24 órás volument és sok mást. Fedezd fel a(z) QSWAP ártrendjeit könnyedén a MEXC segítségével.

További információk a következőről: QSWAP

QSWAP árinformációk

Mi a(z) QSWAP

QSWAP fehér könyv

QSWAP hivatalos webhely

QSWAP tokenomikai adatai

QSWAP árelőrejelzés

Bevételszerzés

Airdrop+

Hírek

Blog

Tanulás

Quantum Swap Logó

Quantum Swap Ár (QSWAP)

Nem listázott

1 QSWAP-USD élő ár:

--
----
+0.90%1D
mexc
Ezek a tokenadatok külső felektől származnak. A MEXC kizárólag információaggregátori szerepet tölt be. A MEXC Spot piacon további listázott tokeneket térképezhetsz fel!
USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Élő árdiagram
Utolsó frissítés: 2025-11-03 12:22:01 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) árinformáció (USD)

24 órás árváltozási tartomány:
$ 0.00000566
$ 0.00000566$ 0.00000566
24h alacsony
$ 0.00000606
$ 0.00000606$ 0.00000606
24h magas

$ 0.00000566
$ 0.00000566$ 0.00000566

$ 0.00000606
$ 0.00000606$ 0.00000606

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0.00000111
$ 0.00000111$ 0.00000111

-2.13%

+0.92%

-81.62%

-81.62%

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) valós idejű ár: $0.00000571. Az elmúlt 24 órában, a(z)QSWAP legalacsonyabb ára $ 0.00000566, legmagasabb ára pedig $ 0.00000606 volt, így aktív piaci volatilitást mutatott. A(z) QSWAP valaha volt legmagasabb ára $ 0.00108259, valaha volt legalacsonyabb ára pedig $ 0.00000111 volt.

A rövid távú teljesítményt tekintve a(z) QSWAP változása a következő volt: -2.13% az elmúlt órában, +0.92% az elmúlt 24 órában, és -81.62% az elmúlt 7 napban. Ez gyors áttekintést nyújt a legfrissebb árfolyamtrendekről és a MEXC piaci dinamikájáról.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) piaci információk

$ 57.15K
$ 57.15K$ 57.15K

--
----

$ 57.15K
$ 57.15K$ 57.15K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

A(z) Quantum Swap jelenlegi piaci plafonja $ 57.15K, és a 24 órás kereskedési volumene --. A(z) QSWAP keringésben lévő tokenszáma 10.00B, és a teljes tokenszám 9999999695.445187. A teljes hígított értékelés (FDV) $ 57.15K.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) árelőzmények USD

A(z) Quantum SwapUSD mai árváltozása a következő volt: $ 0.
A(z) Quantum Swap USD árváltozása az elmúlt 30 napban a következő volt: $ -0.0000052619.
A(z) Quantum Swap USD árváltozása az elmúlt 60 napban a következő volt: $ -0.0000052052.
A(z) Quantum Swap USD árváltozása az elmúlt 90 napban a következő volt: $ -0.0005039443712786194.

IdőszakVáltozás (USD)Változás (%)
Ma$ 0+0.92%
30 nap$ -0.0000052619-92.15%
60 nap$ -0.0000052052-91.16%
90 nap$ -0.0005039443712786194-98.87%

Mi a(z) Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

A MEXC a vezető kriptovaluta-tőzsde, amelyet világszerte több mint 10 millió felhasználó használ. Ez a tőzsde a legszélesebb tokenválasztékkal, a leggyorsabb tokenlistázásokkal és a legalacsonyabb kereskedési díjakkal rendelkezik a piacon. Csatlakozz a MEXC-hez most, hogy megtapasztald a legmagasabb szintű likviditást és a piacon elérhető legversenyképesebb díjakat!

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Erőforrás

Fehér könyv
Hivatalos webhely

Quantum Swap árelőrejelzés (USD)

Mennyit fog érni a(z) Quantum Swap (QSWAP) USD pénznemben holnap, a jövő héten vagy a jövő hónapban? Mennyit érhet a(z) Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 2025-ben, 2026-ban, 2027-ben, 2028-ban - vagy akár 10 vagy 20 év múlva? Használd az árelőrejelzési eszközünket, hogy megismerd a(z) Quantum Swap rövid és hosszú távú előrejelzéseit.

Ellenőrizd a(z) Quantum Swap árelőrejelzését most!

QSWAP helyi valutákra

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) tokenomikai adatai

Ha tokenomikai adatokat ismersz meg a(z) Quantum Swap (QSWAP) kapcsán, mélyebb betekintést nyerhetsz a token hosszú távú értékébe és növekedési potenciáljába. A tokenomika a tokenek elosztásának módjától kezdve egészen a kínálat kezeléséig feltárja a projekt alapvető gazdasági szerkezetét. Akár most rögtön átfogó tokenomikai adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) QSWAP token kapcsán!

Az emberek a következőkre kíváncsiak: Egyéb kérdések a következőről: Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Mennyit ér ma a(z) Quantum Swap (QSWAP)?
A(z) élő QSWAP ár a(z) USD esetében 0.00000571 USD, amely valós időben frissül a legújabb piaci adatok alapján.
Mi a(z) QSWAP ára a(z) USD esetében?
A(z) QSWAP jelenlegi ára a(z) USD esetében $ 0.00000571. Keresd fel a MEXC-átváltót a pontos tokenátváltásokért.
Mi a(z) Quantum Swap piaci plafonja?
A(z) QSWAP piaci plafonja $ 57.15K USD. Piaci plafon = jelenlegi ár × keringésben lévő tokenszám. A token teljes piaci értékét és rangsorát jelzi.
Mi a(z) QSWAP keringésben lévő tokenszáma?
A(z) QSWAP keringésben lévő tokenszáma 10.00B USD.
Mi volt a(z) QSWAP mindenkori legmagasabb ára?
A(z) QSWAP mindenkori legmagasabb ára 0.00108259 USD.
Mi volt a(z) QSWAP mindenkori legmagasabb ár?
A(z) QSWAP mindenkori legalacsonyabb ára 0.00000111 USD.
Mekkora a(z) QSWAP kereskedési volumene?
A(z) QSWAP élő 24 órás kereskedési volumene -- USD.
A(z) QSWAP ára emelkedni fog idén?
A(z) QSWAP a piaci feltételek és a projektfejlődés függvényében idén magasabbra emelkedhet. Keresd fel a(z) QSWAP árelőrejelzését a részletesebb elemzésért.
Utolsó frissítés: 2025-11-03 12:22:01 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) fontos iparági frissítések

Idő (UTC+8)TípusInformáció
11-02 15:42:00Iparági frissítések
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Iparági frissítések
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Iparági frissítések
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Iparági frissítések
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Iparági frissítések
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Iparági frissítések
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Jogi nyilatkozat

A kriptovaluták árai nagy piaci kockázatoknak és áringadozásoknak vannak kitéve. Olyan projektekbe és termékekbe kell befektetned, melyeket ismersz, és tisztában vagy az azzal járó kockázatokkal. Alaposan mérlegeld befektetési tapasztalatod, pénzügyi helyzeted, befektetési céljaidat és kockázattűrő képességed, és minden befektetés előtt konzultálj független pénzügyi tanácsadóval. Ez az anyag nem értelmezhető pénzügyi tanácsként. A múltbeli hozam nem megbízható mutatója a jövőbeli hozamnak. A befektetésed értéke csökkenhet és emelkedhet is, és előfordulhat, hogy nem kapod vissza a befektetett összeget. Kizárólag Te felelsz a befektetési döntéseidért. A MEXC nem vállal felelősséget az esetleges veszteségekért. További információkért tekintsd meg a Felhasználási feltételeket és a Kockázati figyelmeztetést. Vedd figyelembe, hogy a fent említett kriptovalutára vonatkozó, itt bemutatott adatok (például a jelenlegi élő ára) harmadik féltől származó forrásokon alapulnak. Ezeket „ahogy vannak” alapon és kizárólag tájékoztatási célból jelenítjük meg, mindenféle nyilatkozat vagy garancia nélkül. A harmadik felek webhelyeire mutató linkek szintén nem tartoznak a MEXC ellenőrzése alá. A MEXC nem vállal felelősséget az ilyen harmadik felek webhelyeinek és azok tartalmának megbízhatóságáért és pontosságáért.

FORRÓ

Jelenleg népszerű kriptovaluták, amelyek jelentős piaci figyelmet kapnak

Bitcoin Logó

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,581.51
$107,581.51$107,581.51

-2.29%

Ethereum Logó

Ethereum

ETH

$3,731.77
$3,731.77$3,731.77

-3.15%

Solana Logó

Solana

SOL

$177.08
$177.08$177.08

-3.64%

Aster Logó

Aster

ASTER

$1.0611
$1.0611$1.0611

-15.91%

USDCoin Logó

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

-0.01%

Legfelső volumen

A legmagasabb kereskedési volumenű kriptovaluták

Bitcoin Logó

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,581.51
$107,581.51$107,581.51

-2.29%

Ethereum Logó

Ethereum

ETH

$3,731.77
$3,731.77$3,731.77

-3.15%

Solana Logó

Solana

SOL

$177.08
$177.08$177.08

-3.64%

DASH Logó

DASH

DASH

$84.00
$84.00$84.00

-5.19%

XRP Logó

XRP

XRP

$2.4290
$2.4290$2.4290

-2.83%

Újonnan hozzáadva

Nemrégiben listázott kriptovaluták, amelyek elérhetők kereskedésre

TeaFi Logó

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Logó

Kite AI

KITE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

NXT Protocol Logó

NXT Protocol

NXT

$0.0394
$0.0394$0.0394

-21.20%

Credia Layer Logó

Credia Layer

CRED

$0.05909
$0.05909$0.05909

+195.45%

Audiera Logó

Audiera

BEAT

$0.10190
$0.10190$0.10190

+23.35%

Legjobban erősödő kriptovaluták

A mai nap legnagyobb kriptovalutaár-növekedései

LuckyMeme Logó

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.000000002000
$0.000000002000$0.000000002000

+359.77%

Ant Token Logó

Ant Token

ANTY

$0.0000499
$0.0000499$0.0000499

+98.01%

Burnr Logó

Burnr

BURNR

$0.00005565
$0.00005565$0.00005565

+52.00%

FYNOR Logó

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0054175
$0.0054175$0.0054175

+28.88%

SoulLayer Logó

SoulLayer

SOULLAYER

$0.0009736
$0.0009736$0.0009736

+26.95%