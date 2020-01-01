kittyspin (KS) tokenomikai adatai

kittyspin (KS) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) kittyspin (KS) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
USD

kittyspin (KS) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://www.kittyspin.io/

kittyspin (KS) tokenomika és árelemzés

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) kittyspin (KS) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 44.40K
$ 44.40K$ 44.40K
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 999.50M
$ 999.50M$ 999.50M
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 999.50M
$ 999.50M$ 999.50M
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 44.40K
$ 44.40K$ 44.40K
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 0.00351908
$ 0.00351908$ 0.00351908
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

kittyspin (KS) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) kittyspin (KS) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó KS tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező KS token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) KS tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) KS token élő árfolyamát!

KS árelőrejelzése

Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) KS kapcsán? KS-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.

Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?

A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.

Több mint 4,000 kereskedési pár a spot- és futurespiacokon
A leggyorsabb tokenlistázások a CEX-ek között
1. számú likviditás az ágazaton belül
A legalacsonyabb díjak 24 órás ügyfélszolgálattal
Több mint 100%-os tokentartalék-átláthatóság a felhasználói források esetében
Ultraalacsony belépési korlátok: akár 1 USDT összeggel is vásárolhatsz kriptovalutát
mc_how_why_title
Mindössze 1 USDT áron vásárolhatsz kriptovalutákat: A kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módja!

Jogi nyilatkozat

Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.