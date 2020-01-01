ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokenomikai adatai

ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) ETCPOW (ETCPOW) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
USD

ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

What is the project about?

ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape.

What makes your project unique?

Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem.

History of your project.

The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023

What’s next for your project?

Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community

Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens.

What can your token be used for?

Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem.

Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem.

Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token.

DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://www.etcmc.org/
Fehér könyv:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1voHLf1ntJ8J6VJchYJO819MfWWyCdop6/view?usp=sharing

ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokenomika és árelemzés

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) ETCPOW (ETCPOW) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 7.31M
$ 7.31M$ 7.31M
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 2.82
$ 2.82$ 2.82
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0.00677442
$ 0.00677442$ 0.00677442
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0.00730639
$ 0.00730639$ 0.00730639

ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó ETCPOW tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező ETCPOW token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) ETCPOW tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) ETCPOW token élő árfolyamát!

ETCPOW árelőrejelzése

Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) ETCPOW kapcsán? ETCPOW-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.

Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?

A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.

Több mint 4,000 kereskedési pár a spot- és futurespiacokon
A leggyorsabb tokenlistázások a CEX-ek között
1. számú likviditás az ágazaton belül
A legalacsonyabb díjak 24 órás ügyfélszolgálattal
Több mint 100%-os tokentartalék-átláthatóság a felhasználói források esetében
Ultraalacsony belépési korlátok: akár 1 USDT összeggel is vásárolhatsz kriptovalutát
mc_how_why_title
Mindössze 1 USDT áron vásárolhatsz kriptovalutákat: A kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módja!

Jogi nyilatkozat

Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.