district0x Ár (DNT)
A(z) district0x (DNT) élő ára ma: 0.02907818 USD. A jelenlegi piaci kapitalizációja $ 21.84M USD. A(z)DNT USD ár valós időben frissül.
Kulcs district0x Piaci teljesítmény:
– 24 órás kereskedési volumen: -- USD
– district0x árváltozás a napon belül: -7.30%
– 751.22M USD keringésben lévő token.
Fogadj valós idejű árfrissítéseket a(z) DNT USD ár esetében a MEXC-n. Légy naprakész a legfrissebb adatokkal és piaci elemzésekkel. Elengedhetetlen a gyors ütemű kriptovaluta-piacon a okos kereskedési döntések meghozatalához. A MEXC a megbízható platform a(z) DNT árára vonatkozó információkhoz.
A(z) district0xUSD mai árváltozása a következő volt: $ -0.0022911904746231.
A(z) district0x USD árváltozása az elmúlt 30 napban a következő volt: $ +0.0031806760.
A(z) district0x USD árváltozása az elmúlt 60 napban a következő volt: $ -0.0025820813.
A(z) district0x USD árváltozása az elmúlt 90 napban a következő volt: $ -0.01330253421017067.
|Időszak
|Változás (USD)
|Változás (%)
|Ma
|$ -0.0022911904746231
|-7.30%
|30 nap
|$ +0.0031806760
|+10.94%
|60 nap
|$ -0.0025820813
|-8.87%
|90 nap
|$ -0.01330253421017067
|-31.38%
Ismerd meg a(z) district0x legújabb árelemzését: 24 órás min. és max. érték, ATH és napi változások:
+0.05%
-7.30%
+9.95%
Merülj el a piaci statisztikákban: piaci kapitalizáció, 24 órás volumen és kínálat:
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
A MEXC a vezető kriptovaluta-tőzsde, amelyet világszerte több mint 10 millió felhasználó használ. Ez a tőzsde a legszélesebb tokenválasztékkal, a leggyorsabb tokenlistázásokkal és a legalacsonyabb kereskedési díjakkal rendelkezik a piacon. Csatlakozz a MEXC-hez most, hogy megtapasztald a legmagasabb szintű likviditást és a piacon elérhető legversenyképesebb díjakat!
A kriptovaluták árai nagy piaci kockázatoknak és áringadozásoknak vannak kitéve. Olyan projektekbe és termékekbe kell befektetned, melyeket ismersz, és tisztában vagy az azzal járó kockázatokkal. Alaposan mérlegeld befektetési tapasztalatod, pénzügyi helyzeted, befektetési céljaidat és kockázattűrő képességed, és minden befektetés előtt konzultálj független pénzügyi tanácsadóval. Ez az anyag nem értelmezhető pénzügyi tanácsként. A múltbeli hozam nem megbízható mutatója a jövőbeli hozamnak. A befektetésed értéke csökkenhet és emelkedhet is, és előfordulhat, hogy nem kapod vissza a befektetett összeget. Kizárólag Te felelsz a befektetési döntéseidért. A MEXC nem vállal felelősséget az esetleges veszteségekért. További információkért tekintsd meg a Felhasználási feltételeket és a Kockázati figyelmeztetést. Vedd figyelembe, hogy a fent említett kriptovalutára vonatkozó, itt bemutatott adatok (például a jelenlegi élő ára) harmadik féltől származó forrásokon alapulnak. Ezeket „ahogy vannak” alapon és kizárólag tájékoztatási célból jelenítjük meg, mindenféle nyilatkozat vagy garancia nélkül. A harmadik felek webhelyeire mutató linkek szintén nem tartoznak a MEXC ellenőrzése alá. A MEXC nem vállal felelősséget az ilyen harmadik felek webhelyeinek és azok tartalmának megbízhatóságáért és pontosságáért.
|1 DNT – VND
₫765.1923067
|1 DNT – AUD
A$0.0453619608
|1 DNT – GBP
￡0.021808635
|1 DNT – EUR
€0.0252980166
|1 DNT – USD
$0.02907818
|1 DNT – MYR
RM0.1270716466
|1 DNT – TRY
₺1.1171836756
|1 DNT – JPY
¥4.1747543026
|1 DNT – RUB
₽2.4015668862
|1 DNT – INR
₹2.4826950084
|1 DNT – IDR
Rp492.850434547
|1 DNT – KRW
₩41.8388485112
|1 DNT – PHP
₱1.6336121524
|1 DNT – EGP
￡E.1.4809517074
|1 DNT – BRL
R$0.1651640624
|1 DNT – CAD
C$0.0401278884
|1 DNT – BDT
৳3.5327080882
|1 DNT – NGN
₦46.7492807678
|1 DNT – UAH
₴1.2157587058
|1 DNT – VES
Bs2.44256712
|1 DNT – PKR
Rs8.1700962346
|1 DNT – KZT
₸14.9732272274
|1 DNT – THB
฿0.9749913754
|1 DNT – TWD
NT$0.9459131954
|1 DNT – AED
د.إ0.1067169206
|1 DNT – CHF
Fr0.0238441076
|1 DNT – HKD
HK$0.225355895
|1 DNT – MAD
.د.م0.268973165
|1 DNT – MXN
$0.5687692008