Beefy (BIFI) tokenomikai adatai
Beefy (BIFI) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions.
Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings.
DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman.
Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem.
For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI.
Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves.
The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap.
What is $BIFI?
$BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens.
What makes Beefy Finance unique?
There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low.
What are yield farming and yield optimization?
Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user.
What are Beefy vaults?
Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset.
Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults.
What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance?
The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function.
Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
Beefy (BIFI) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Beefy (BIFI) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
Beefy (BIFI) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) Beefy (BIFI) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó BIFI tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező BIFI token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) BIFI tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) BIFI token élő árfolyamát!
BIFI árelőrejelzése
Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) BIFI kapcsán? BIFI-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.
Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?
A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.
Jogi nyilatkozat
Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.