ONYXCOIN (XCN) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) ONYXCOIN (XCN) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://onyx.org
Fehér könyv:
https://onyx.org/Whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xA2cd3D43c775978A96BdBf12d733D5A1ED94fb18

ONYXCOIN (XCN) tokenomika és árelemzés

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) ONYXCOIN (XCN) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 366.60M
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 48.40B
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 34.77B
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 510.38M
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 0.79999
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0.000703834566724479
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0.0105446
A(z) ONYXCOIN (XCN) token mélyreható struktúrája

Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) XCN tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.

Overview

Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native utility and governance token of the Onyx Protocol, a decentralized liquidity platform supporting a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The protocol is governed by the Onyx DAO, with a strong emphasis on community participation, transparency, and sustainable ecosystem growth.

Token Economics Breakdown

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 48,470,523,779 XCN
  • Current Circulating Supply: ~23–26.65 billion XCN (as of early 2025)
  • Initial Distribution: Airdrops to non-US and non-sanctioned users
  • DAO-Controlled Supply: The Onyx DAO controls approximately 25 billion XCN, with 10 billion allocated to the DAO Treasury and 15 billion subject to a time-locked smart contract.
  • Burn Mechanism: 5 billion XCN were permanently burned by transferring to a dead address, reducing the total supply and increasing decentralization.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (XCN)% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock Details
DAO Treasury10,000,000,000~20.6%Unlocked, recommended 200M/month usage
DAO Timelock Reserve15,000,000,000~30.9%Locked, unlocks 200M/month from April 2024
Circulating Supply~23–26.65 billion~47–55%In market, includes airdrops and user allocations
Burned (Team Timelock)5,000,000,000~10.3%Permanently removed from supply
  • DAO Timelock: The 15B XCN is released in 200M monthly increments, starting April 2024, with the accumulated amount from the lock period released at the first unlock.
  • DAO Reserve: Used for staking rewards, liquidity incentives, grants, payroll, and other protocol activities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Utility: XCN is used for:
    • Governance (voting on protocol changes via the Onyx DAO)
    • Payment for premium services (Onyx Cloud, Sequence)
    • Staking (users can stake XCN to earn rewards, currently set at 12% APR, adjustable by governance)
    • Protocol fees and discounts
    • Participation in DeFi activities (lending, borrowing, liquidity provision)
  • Incentives:
    • Onyx Points System: Users earn non-transferable NFT-based points for holding eligible assets, using DeFi apps, and engaging with partner dApps. Points are distributed in seasons and can lead to future airdrops or rewards.
    • Staking Rewards: Stakers receive XCN rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and participation in governance.
    • Liquidity Incentives: XCN is distributed to liquidity providers and DeFi participants to bootstrap and sustain protocol activity.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Time-Locked Smart Contracts: 15B XCN is locked and released monthly to ensure gradual market entry and prevent supply shocks.
  • DAO Governance: All major allocations and releases are governed by on-chain proposals and community voting, ensuring transparency and decentralization.
  • Staking Vault: Users must lock XCN to participate in governance and earn rewards, with the lock duration and reward rates subject to DAO proposals.

5. Unlocking Time

  • DAO Timelock Unlock Schedule:
    • Start: April 2024
    • Rate: 200,000,000 XCN per month
    • Initial Unlock: Includes the accumulated amount from the lock period
    • Purpose: Funds are transferred to the DAO Reserve for protocol operations, incentives, and grants

Tokenomics Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, initial airdrop, DAO-controlled reserves, periodic unlocks, burn events
AllocationDAO Treasury (20.6%), DAO Timelock (30.9%), Circulating (47–55%), Burned (10.3%)
UsageGovernance, staking, payments, DeFi participation, protocol fees, premium services
IncentivesStaking rewards (12% APR), Onyx Points, liquidity mining, governance participation
Locking15B XCN in time-locked smart contract, staking vaults, DAO-controlled unlocks
Unlocking200M XCN/month from April 2024, with initial accumulated release, governed by DAO

Nuanced Analysis and Implications

  • Decentralization: The Onyx DAO’s control over major allocations, with all actions subject to on-chain governance, ensures community-driven decision-making and transparency.
  • Supply Management: The gradual unlock schedule (200M/month) is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting long-term price stability and ecosystem health.
  • Incentive Alignment: Staking, governance, and the Onyx Points system align user incentives with protocol growth, encouraging active participation and long-term holding.
  • Deflationary Pressure: The burn of 5B XCN and the use of XCN for protocol fees (with potential for future burns) introduce deflationary dynamics, potentially supporting token value.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Allocations for grants, liquidity incentives, and protocol development are structured to foster innovation and attract new users and developers.

Limitations and Future Considerations

  • Unlock Risks: As with all token unlocks, there is a risk of increased sell pressure when large amounts are released, though the monthly cap mitigates this.
  • Governance Evolution: The DAO structure allows for future changes to tokenomics, including adjustments to unlock rates, reward structures, and allocation strategies.
  • Market Dynamics: The effectiveness of the tokenomics depends on sustained demand for XCN’s utility functions and continued community engagement.

Conclusion

Onyxcoin’s token economics are designed to balance decentralization, incentive alignment, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. The combination of fixed supply, controlled unlocks, robust governance, and multi-faceted utility positions XCN as a foundational asset for the Onyx Protocol’s evolving DeFi ecosystem.

All data current as of September 2025. For the latest details, consult the official Onyx Protocol documentation and DAO governance forums.

ONYXCOIN (XCN) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) ONYXCOIN (XCN) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó XCN tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező XCN token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) XCN tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) XCN token élő árfolyamát!

Jogi nyilatkozat

