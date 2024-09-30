Tales X (X) tokenomikai adatai

Tales X (X) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Tales X (X) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
USD

Tales X (X) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://app.talex.world
Fehér könyv:
https://docs.talex.world
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x0510101ec6c49d24ed911f0011e22a0d697ee776

Tales X (X) tokenomika és árelemzés

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Tales X (X) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 4.48M
$ 4.48M$ 4.48M
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 150.00M
$ 150.00M$ 150.00M
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 29.86M
$ 29.86M$ 29.86M
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 0.054
$ 0.054$ 0.054
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0.010224005470061562
$ 0.010224005470061562$ 0.010224005470061562
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0.02986
$ 0.02986$ 0.02986

A(z) Tales X (X) token mélyreható struktúrája

Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) X tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.

X Empire (formerly Musk Empire) is a GameFi project built on The Open Network (TON), featuring a tap-to-earn Telegram game and a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem. Its token, $X, is central to gameplay, incentives, and the broader platform economy. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Supply and Allocation

CategoryAllocation (Tokens)% of Total SupplyLocking/VestingNotes
Total Supply690,000,000,000100%Minted on TON blockchain
Community (Mining, Vouchers, Chill Phase)517,500,000,00075%No lockup/vestingDistributed via mining, NFT vouchers, and Chill Phase airdrop
- Mining & Vouchers (Phase 1)483,000,000,00070%No lockup/vestingMain airdrop to early adopters and miners
- Chill Phase (Phase 2)34,500,000,0005%No lockup/vestingEarned in a special event (Chill Phase) before airdrop
New Users & Future Phases172,500,000,00025%Details TBAReserved for onboarding, development, listings, liquidity, team, etc.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Mining Phase: Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024.
  • NFT Vouchers: Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch.
  • Airdrop: After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024.
  • Chill Phase: An additional 5% of tokens are distributed in a competitive event after the mining phase, with all player progress reset for fairness.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Primary Criteria:
    • Number and quality of referred friends (referrals must be active)
    • Hourly in-game profit (profit-per-hour metric)
    • Number of completed quests and tasks
  • Additional Criteria:
    • TON wallet connection and transactions
    • Use of Telegram Premium
    • Anti-bot measures (undisclosed to prevent exploitation)
  • NFT Voucher Holders: Receive priority in airdrop distribution.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-Game Utility: $X is used for:
    • Upgrading avatars and businesses
    • Unlocking premium features and mini-games (over 200 available)
    • Participating in strategic investments and trading bots
    • Future e-commerce integrations
  • Staking and Rewards: Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events.
  • Holder Incentives: Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
  • Referral System: Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth.
  • Burn Mechanism: Inactive accounts (over 30 days) have their in-game coins burned, reallocating value to active players and supporting token value.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Lockup/Vesting for Community: All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop.
  • Launchpool Locking (Bitget): Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked.
  • Future Allocations: Details on lockup/vesting for the 25% reserved for new users, development, and team are to be announced.

Unlocking Time

  • Mining Phase End: September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC
  • Chill Phase End: October 17, 2024
  • Airdrop and Token Generation Event (TGE): October 24, 2024
  • Launchpool Unlocking: Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024)
  • No Vesting for Community: Tokens are fully unlocked and tradable upon distribution.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceMining (tap-to-earn), NFT vouchers, airdrop, Chill Phase, Launchpool
Allocation75% to community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase), 25% to new users/future/team
UsageIn-game upgrades, mini-games, staking, trading, e-commerce (future), exclusive rewards
IncentivesReferrals, staking, holder status, daily tasks, anti-bot measures, burns for inactivity
LockingNo lockup for community; Launchpool locking for airdrop; future allocations TBA
UnlockingCommunity tokens fully unlocked at airdrop (Oct 24, 2024); Launchpool hourly distribution

Additional Notes

  • Token Utility Expansion: The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand.
  • Market Listings: $X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop.
  • Community Focus: The tokenomics are designed to reward active, engaged users and foster organic growth.

In conclusion, X Empire’s tokenomics are highly community-centric, with the majority of tokens distributed to active players and contributors without lockups or vesting. The project leverages a multi-phase airdrop, gamified mining, and referral incentives to drive engagement, while future allocations and utility expansions aim to sustain long-term ecosystem growth.

Tales X (X) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) Tales X (X) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó X tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező X token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) X tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) X token élő árfolyamát!

A(z) X vásárlásának módja

Szívesen kiegészítenéd a portfóliódat a(z) Tales X (X) tokennel? A MEXC különféle módokat, többek között hitelkártyát, banki utalást és P2P-kereskedést támogat a(z) X megvásárlásához. A MEXC platformon egyszerű és biztonságos a kriptovaluta-vásárlás, függetlenül attól, hogy még kezdő vagy már egészen profi vagy.

Tales X (X) árelőzményei

A felhasználók a(z) X árelőzményeinek áttekintésével átláthatják a korábbi piaci mozgásokat, a főbb támogatási/ellenállási szinteket, valamint a volatilitási mintázatokat. Az árelőzmények szerves részét képezik az árelőrejelzésnek és a technikai elemzésnek, függetlenül attól, hogy minden idők csúcspontját szeretnéd-e megismerni, vagy trendeket próbálsz azonosítani.

X árelőrejelzése

Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) X kapcsán? X-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.

Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?

A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.

Több mint 4,000 kereskedési pár a spot- és futurespiacokon
A leggyorsabb tokenlistázások a CEX-ek között
1. számú likviditás az ágazaton belül
A legalacsonyabb díjak 24 órás ügyfélszolgálattal
Több mint 100%-os tokentartalék-átláthatóság a felhasználói források esetében
Ultraalacsony belépési korlátok: akár 1 USDT összeggel is vásárolhatsz kriptovalutát
mc_how_why_title
Mindössze 1 USDT áron vásárolhatsz kriptovalutákat: A kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módja!

Jogi nyilatkozat

Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.