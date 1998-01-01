SPX6900 (SPX) tokenomikai adatai
SPX6900 (SPX) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
SPX6900 is a parody memecoin inspired by the iconic S&P 500, the go-to stock market index. It offers a satirical twist on established financial systems. It's built around the idea that 6900 is a "bigger number" than 500, humorously suggesting that SPX6900 holds more value or significance than the S&P 500 index.
SPX6900 (SPX) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) SPX6900 (SPX) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
A(z) SPX6900 (SPX) token mélyreható struktúrája
Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) SPX tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.
Overview
SPX6900 is a memecoin launched in September 2023, primarily on Ethereum, with cross-chain support for Solana and Base. It is designed as a satirical take on Wall Street, aiming for viral, community-driven growth rather than traditional utility or governance. The project is notable for its rapid price appreciation, high volatility, and strong social media presence, but it lacks the structured tokenomics and utility seen in more conventional crypto projects.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The total supply at launch was 1,000,000,000 SPX tokens.
- Deflationary Model: 6.9% of the initial supply was burned shortly after launch, reducing the effective supply to approximately 930,000,000 tokens. This burn was implemented to create scarcity and drive community engagement.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance, mining, or staking rewards. The supply is fixed post-burn.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven Distribution: SPX6900 is described as having "no central ownership," with distribution primarily through public trading on decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, etc.) and cross-chain bridges (e.g., Wormhole).
- No Documented Team/VC Allocations: There is no verifiable evidence of structured allocations for the team, advisors, or early investors. The token is positioned as a fair-launch, meme-driven asset.
- Whale Concentration: Despite the community narrative, the top 10 holders control approximately 18.4% of the circulating supply, and the top 100 wallets hold over 46%. This concentration introduces significant risk of price volatility due to potential large-scale sell-offs.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: The primary use case is speculative trading. There are no documented mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or governance participation.
- NFT Integration: The project offers NFTs (notably "Project AEON") that grant access to exclusive events, but these are more about community engagement than direct token utility.
- No Protocol Utility: SPX6900 does not serve as gas, collateral, or governance within a protocol. Its value is driven by meme culture, social media hype, and speculative demand.
- Incentives: The main incentive is potential price appreciation. There are no structured liquidity mining, airdrop, or staking programs.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Lockups or Vesting: There is no evidence of token lockups, vesting schedules, or cliff periods for any allocation group. All tokens are freely tradable post-launch.
- No Smart Contract-Enforced Restrictions: Unlike many DeFi or infrastructure tokens, SPX6900 does not employ smart contracts to enforce lockups or vesting for team or community allocations.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: Since there are no lockups or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events. All tokens (post-burn) are in circulation and tradable.
- Market Impact: The lack of unlock events means there are no predictable supply shocks, but the high concentration among whales means that large, unscheduled sales can still impact price and liquidity.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Parameter
|Details
|Initial Supply
|1,000,000,000 SPX
|Burned Supply
|6.9% burned post-launch (~69,000,000 SPX)
|Current Supply
|~930,000,000 SPX
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|No formal allocations; community-driven, but top 100 wallets hold >46%
|Locking/Vesting
|None; all tokens tradable post-launch
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Utility
|Speculation, meme culture, NFT access
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative appreciation
|Risks
|High volatility, whale concentration, no real-world utility
7. Critical Analysis and Implications
- Strengths: The simplicity and meme-driven nature have enabled rapid viral growth and strong community engagement. The deflationary burn at launch created initial scarcity and hype.
- Weaknesses: The lack of structured tokenomics, utility, or governance means SPX6900 is highly speculative. Whale concentration poses significant risks of price manipulation and sudden volatility.
- No Lockups/Unlocks: The absence of lockups or vesting means there are no predictable supply cliffs, but also no mechanisms to align long-term incentives for the team or community.
- Market Behavior: Price is driven almost entirely by social sentiment, trading activity, and meme culture. This can lead to extreme volatility, as seen in both rapid surges and sharp corrections.
- Investor Caution: Given the lack of utility and high concentration among large holders, SPX6900 should be considered a high-risk, speculative asset. Investors are advised to only risk capital they can afford to lose.
8. Conclusion
SPX6900 exemplifies the new wave of meme coins: community-driven, viral, and speculative, with minimal formal structure. Its token economics are intentionally simple—fixed supply, no lockups, and no protocol utility—relying on social momentum and meme culture for value. While this has led to outsized returns for some, it also introduces significant risks, especially for late entrants or those unaware of the concentration among large holders.
For the most up-to-date and detailed information, always refer to the official SPX6900 website and on-chain data.
SPX6900 (SPX) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) SPX6900 (SPX) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó SPX tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező SPX token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) SPX tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) SPX token élő árfolyamát!
SPX6900 (SPX) árelőzményei
A felhasználók a(z) SPX árelőzményeinek áttekintésével átláthatják a korábbi piaci mozgásokat, a főbb támogatási/ellenállási szinteket, valamint a volatilitási mintázatokat. Az árelőzmények szerves részét képezik az árelőrejelzésnek és a technikai elemzésnek, függetlenül attól, hogy minden idők csúcspontját szeretnéd-e megismerni, vagy trendeket próbálsz azonosítani.
SPX árelőrejelzése
Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) SPX kapcsán? SPX-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.
