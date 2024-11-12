peaq network (PEAQ) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) peaq network (PEAQ) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
USD

peaq network (PEAQ) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://www.peaq.network/
Fehér könyv:
https://docs.peaq.network/
Block Explorer:
https://peaqscan.xyz/

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) peaq network (PEAQ) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 74.39M
$ 74.39M
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 4.32B
$ 4.32B
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 1.18B
$ 1.18B
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 273.06M
$ 273.06M
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 0.7551
$ 0.7551
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0.05784783537206197
$ 0.05784783537206197
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0.06327
$ 0.06327

A(z) peaq network (PEAQ) token mélyreható struktúrája

Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) PEAQ tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.

Overview

Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token, PEAQ, serving as the backbone for network operations, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, robust security, and broad community participation.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at genesis.
  • Inflation Model: Disinflationary. The initial annual inflation rate is 3.5%, decreasing by 10% each year until it stabilizes at 1% after 12 years. This model is subject to on-chain governance and may be adjusted by token holder vote.
  • Distribution: Tokens are released through a combination of instant unlocks, cliffs, and linear vesting schedules, depending on the allocation category.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with a strong emphasis on incentivizing adoption and technical robustness.

Category% AllocationVesting/Locking Details
Community Campaigns20%36-month vesting, no lock-up
Core Team15%36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up
EoT Labs13%36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up
Network Security11.5%54-month vesting, no lock-up
Ecosystem & Treasury9%48-month vesting, no lock-up
Pre-Seed8.5%24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up
Seed7%24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up
Pre-launch Private Sale6%18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up
Private Sale5%18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up
Community Sale(s)5%6-month vesting, no lock-up

Note: Some allocations (e.g., grants, capital contributions, market making) are unlocked instantly or have unique vesting schedules. The above table summarizes the main categories.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

PEAQ is designed to be a multi-utility token within the peaq ecosystem:

  • Transaction Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain transactions.
  • Staking & Network Security: Token holders can stake PEAQ to support validator nodes or delegate to preferred validators, securing the network via Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS).
  • Governance: PEAQ will enable on-chain governance, allowing holders to vote on network upgrades, economic policies, and ecosystem grants.
  • Machine Reputation & DePIN Incentives: Machine owners can stake PEAQ on devices to vouch for their reliability. If a machine fails, the stake may be slashed. This mechanism is central to the machine economy and DePIN use cases.
  • Machine DeFi & Tokenization: Future plans include enabling Machine DeFi and tokenization of physical machines, allowing for fractional revenue sharing and new DeFi primitives.
  • Ecosystem Rewards: Transaction fees and newly minted tokens are distributed to validators, delegators, and other network participants based on their contributions.

Example Distribution of Transaction Fees (Q1 2025):

  • Validators & Delegators: 40%
  • Security Treasury: 10%
  • General Treasury: 25%
  • DePIN Treasury: 20%
  • Machine Subsidization Treasury: 5%

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

PEAQ employs a variety of vesting and lock-up schedules to ensure long-term alignment:

  • Cliffs: Many allocations have a 6- or 9-month cliff before vesting begins.
  • Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released linearly over 18, 24, 36, or 54 months, depending on the category.
  • No Lock-up: Some community and ecosystem allocations have no lock-up, but are subject to vesting.
  • Instant Unlocks: Certain allocations (e.g., initial community campaign, market making) are unlocked at TGE.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryStart DateVesting/Cliff DetailsUnlock GranularityAmount per PeriodPeriods
Pre-Seed2024-11-123.75% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vestingmonthly282,975,00024
Seed2024-11-126.25% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vestingmonthly196,875,00024
Private Sale2024-11-127.5% at TGE, 6m cliff, 18m vestingmonthly505,050,00018
Core Contributors2025-08-120% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vestingmonthly483,000,00036
EoT Labs2025-08-120% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vestingmonthly357,000,00036
Community Initiatives2024-11-1236m vesting, no lock-upmonthly630,000,00036
Network Security2024-11-1254m vesting, no lock-upmonthly210,000,00054

For a full breakdown, see the detailed allocation and unlock schedule above.

Unlocking Timeline

  • Initial Unlocks: At TGE (November 12, 2024), select allocations (e.g., community sale, initial campaigns) are unlocked instantly.
  • Cliff Periods: Most investor and team allocations begin unlocking after a 6- or 9-month cliff.
  • Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released monthly over the vesting period.
  • Major Unlocks: Significant unlocks occur in Q2 and Q3 2025, with hundreds of millions of tokens entering circulation, especially for investors and community allocations.
  • Long-Term Vesting: Team and ecosystem allocations continue vesting through 2028.

Staking and Locking Dynamics

  • Staking Participation: By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked, indicating strong community engagement. This figure declined to 29.3% by Q2 2025, reflecting changing incentives or market conditions.
  • Slashing: Staked tokens can be slashed for validator or machine misbehavior, aligning incentives for honest participation.

Summary Table: Peaq Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceDisinflationary: 3.5% initial inflation, decreasing 10%/year to 1% after 12 years
AllocationCommunity, team, investors, ecosystem, security, with detailed vesting/lock-up schedules
UsageTransaction fees, staking, governance, machine reputation, DePIN incentives, DeFi
IncentivesStaking rewards, fee distribution, machine staking, community campaigns
Locking/Vesting6-9m cliffs, 18-54m linear vesting, some instant unlocks
Unlock TimelineMajor unlocks in Q2/Q3 2025, long-term vesting through 2028

Implications and Analysis

  • Ecosystem Growth: The heavy allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives is designed to bootstrap adoption and incentivize participation in DePINs.
  • Security and Decentralization: Substantial staking and slashing mechanisms ensure network security and honest machine behavior.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Extended vesting and lock-up periods for team and investors align interests with the network’s long-term success.
  • Dynamic Incentives: The disinflationary model and flexible governance allow the community to adapt tokenomics as the ecosystem matures.
  • Potential Risks: Large unlocks in 2025 could introduce volatility; declining staking rates may signal changing user incentives or market sentiment.

Conclusion

Peaq’s tokenomics are engineered for sustainable growth, robust security, and deep community engagement. The combination of disinflationary issuance, diverse allocation, and innovative incentive mechanisms positions PEAQ as a foundational asset for the emerging machine economy and DePIN sector. Stakeholders should monitor unlock schedules and governance proposals to anticipate shifts in supply dynamics and incentive structures.

peaq network (PEAQ) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) peaq network (PEAQ) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó PEAQ tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező PEAQ token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) PEAQ tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) PEAQ token élő árfolyamát!

