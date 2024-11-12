Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) PEAQ tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.

Overview

Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token, PEAQ, serving as the backbone for network operations, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, robust security, and broad community participation.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at genesis.

4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at genesis. Inflation Model: Disinflationary. The initial annual inflation rate is 3.5%, decreasing by 10% each year until it stabilizes at 1% after 12 years. This model is subject to on-chain governance and may be adjusted by token holder vote.

Disinflationary. The initial annual inflation rate is 3.5%, decreasing by 10% each year until it stabilizes at 1% after 12 years. This model is subject to on-chain governance and may be adjusted by token holder vote. Distribution: Tokens are released through a combination of instant unlocks, cliffs, and linear vesting schedules, depending on the allocation category.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with a strong emphasis on incentivizing adoption and technical robustness.

Category % Allocation Vesting/Locking Details Community Campaigns 20% 36-month vesting, no lock-up Core Team 15% 36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up EoT Labs 13% 36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up Network Security 11.5% 54-month vesting, no lock-up Ecosystem & Treasury 9% 48-month vesting, no lock-up Pre-Seed 8.5% 24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up Seed 7% 24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up Pre-launch Private Sale 6% 18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up Private Sale 5% 18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up Community Sale(s) 5% 6-month vesting, no lock-up

Note: Some allocations (e.g., grants, capital contributions, market making) are unlocked instantly or have unique vesting schedules. The above table summarizes the main categories.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

PEAQ is designed to be a multi-utility token within the peaq ecosystem:

Transaction Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain transactions.

Used to pay for all on-chain transactions. Staking & Network Security: Token holders can stake PEAQ to support validator nodes or delegate to preferred validators, securing the network via Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS).

Token holders can stake PEAQ to support validator nodes or delegate to preferred validators, securing the network via Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS). Governance: PEAQ will enable on-chain governance, allowing holders to vote on network upgrades, economic policies, and ecosystem grants.

PEAQ will enable on-chain governance, allowing holders to vote on network upgrades, economic policies, and ecosystem grants. Machine Reputation & DePIN Incentives: Machine owners can stake PEAQ on devices to vouch for their reliability. If a machine fails, the stake may be slashed. This mechanism is central to the machine economy and DePIN use cases.

Machine owners can stake PEAQ on devices to vouch for their reliability. If a machine fails, the stake may be slashed. This mechanism is central to the machine economy and DePIN use cases. Machine DeFi & Tokenization: Future plans include enabling Machine DeFi and tokenization of physical machines, allowing for fractional revenue sharing and new DeFi primitives.

Future plans include enabling Machine DeFi and tokenization of physical machines, allowing for fractional revenue sharing and new DeFi primitives. Ecosystem Rewards: Transaction fees and newly minted tokens are distributed to validators, delegators, and other network participants based on their contributions.

Example Distribution of Transaction Fees (Q1 2025):

Validators & Delegators: 40%

Security Treasury: 10%

General Treasury: 25%

DePIN Treasury: 20%

Machine Subsidization Treasury: 5%

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

PEAQ employs a variety of vesting and lock-up schedules to ensure long-term alignment:

Cliffs: Many allocations have a 6- or 9-month cliff before vesting begins.

Many allocations have a 6- or 9-month cliff before vesting begins. Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released linearly over 18, 24, 36, or 54 months, depending on the category.

After the cliff, tokens are released linearly over 18, 24, 36, or 54 months, depending on the category. No Lock-up: Some community and ecosystem allocations have no lock-up, but are subject to vesting.

Some community and ecosystem allocations have no lock-up, but are subject to vesting. Instant Unlocks: Certain allocations (e.g., initial community campaign, market making) are unlocked at TGE.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation Category Start Date Vesting/Cliff Details Unlock Granularity Amount per Period Periods Pre-Seed 2024-11-12 3.75% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vesting monthly 282,975,000 24 Seed 2024-11-12 6.25% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vesting monthly 196,875,000 24 Private Sale 2024-11-12 7.5% at TGE, 6m cliff, 18m vesting monthly 505,050,000 18 Core Contributors 2025-08-12 0% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vesting monthly 483,000,000 36 EoT Labs 2025-08-12 0% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vesting monthly 357,000,000 36 Community Initiatives 2024-11-12 36m vesting, no lock-up monthly 630,000,000 36 Network Security 2024-11-12 54m vesting, no lock-up monthly 210,000,000 54

For a full breakdown, see the detailed allocation and unlock schedule above.

Unlocking Timeline

Initial Unlocks: At TGE (November 12, 2024), select allocations (e.g., community sale, initial campaigns) are unlocked instantly.

At TGE (November 12, 2024), select allocations (e.g., community sale, initial campaigns) are unlocked instantly. Cliff Periods: Most investor and team allocations begin unlocking after a 6- or 9-month cliff.

Most investor and team allocations begin unlocking after a 6- or 9-month cliff. Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released monthly over the vesting period.

After the cliff, tokens are released monthly over the vesting period. Major Unlocks: Significant unlocks occur in Q2 and Q3 2025, with hundreds of millions of tokens entering circulation, especially for investors and community allocations.

Significant unlocks occur in Q2 and Q3 2025, with hundreds of millions of tokens entering circulation, especially for investors and community allocations. Long-Term Vesting: Team and ecosystem allocations continue vesting through 2028.

Staking and Locking Dynamics

Staking Participation: By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked, indicating strong community engagement. This figure declined to 29.3% by Q2 2025, reflecting changing incentives or market conditions.

By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked, indicating strong community engagement. This figure declined to 29.3% by Q2 2025, reflecting changing incentives or market conditions. Slashing: Staked tokens can be slashed for validator or machine misbehavior, aligning incentives for honest participation.

Summary Table: Peaq Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance Disinflationary: 3.5% initial inflation, decreasing 10%/year to 1% after 12 years Allocation Community, team, investors, ecosystem, security, with detailed vesting/lock-up schedules Usage Transaction fees, staking, governance, machine reputation, DePIN incentives, DeFi Incentives Staking rewards, fee distribution, machine staking, community campaigns Locking/Vesting 6-9m cliffs, 18-54m linear vesting, some instant unlocks Unlock Timeline Major unlocks in Q2/Q3 2025, long-term vesting through 2028

Implications and Analysis

Ecosystem Growth: The heavy allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives is designed to bootstrap adoption and incentivize participation in DePINs.

The heavy allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives is designed to bootstrap adoption and incentivize participation in DePINs. Security and Decentralization: Substantial staking and slashing mechanisms ensure network security and honest machine behavior.

Substantial staking and slashing mechanisms ensure network security and honest machine behavior. Long-Term Alignment: Extended vesting and lock-up periods for team and investors align interests with the network’s long-term success.

Extended vesting and lock-up periods for team and investors align interests with the network’s long-term success. Dynamic Incentives: The disinflationary model and flexible governance allow the community to adapt tokenomics as the ecosystem matures.

The disinflationary model and flexible governance allow the community to adapt tokenomics as the ecosystem matures. Potential Risks: Large unlocks in 2025 could introduce volatility; declining staking rates may signal changing user incentives or market sentiment.

Conclusion

Peaq’s tokenomics are engineered for sustainable growth, robust security, and deep community engagement. The combination of disinflationary issuance, diverse allocation, and innovative incentive mechanisms positions PEAQ as a foundational asset for the emerging machine economy and DePIN sector. Stakeholders should monitor unlock schedules and governance proposals to anticipate shifts in supply dynamics and incentive structures.