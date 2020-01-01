DeepBook (DEEP) tokenomikai adatai
DeepBook (DEEP) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.
DeepBook (DEEP) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) DeepBook (DEEP) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
A(z) DeepBook (DEEP) token mélyreható struktúrája
Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) DEEP tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.
The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: DEEP
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP
- Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance; the supply appears fixed at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|DBClaimNFT Holders
|Allocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders
|v3 Testing Participants
|Rewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase
|Exchanges
|Liquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs
|Community & Ecosystem
|Intended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth
|Team & Contributors
|Not explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches
For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).
- Staking Incentives:
- Takers: Staked DEEP reduces trading fees.
- Makers: Staked DEEP earns rebates based on maker volume.
- Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.
- Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.
- No Explicit Lockups: There is no evidence of mandatory lockups or vesting for the majority of circulating tokens, except for possible allocations to team or contributors, which are not detailed in public datasets.
- Governance Locking (Planned): Future governance may introduce locking for voting power, but this is not yet implemented.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, foundation, or ecosystem allocations as of the latest available data.
- Future Unlocks: Any future unlocks or vesting would likely be disclosed in protocol updates or governance proposals.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch
|Allocation
|DBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed)
|Usage
|Trading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance
|Incentives
|Volume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards
|Locking
|Staking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed
|Unlocking
|Immediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations
Additional Resources
- DeepBook Whitepaper (PDF)
- Official Documentation
- DEEP Token Governance Blog
Analysis and Implications
- Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While governance is not yet live, the protocol’s roadmap includes community-driven upgrades and decision-making.
- Transparency: The lack of a fully public, granular allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for deep due diligence, though major categories are disclosed.
- Ecosystem Impact: As the foundational liquidity layer for Sui, DeepBook and the DEEP token are positioned to play a central role in the network’s DeFi growth.
Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.
DeepBook (DEEP) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) DeepBook (DEEP) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó DEEP tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező DEEP token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) DEEP tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) DEEP token élő árfolyamát!
DeepBook (DEEP) árelőzményei
A felhasználók a(z) DEEP árelőzményeinek áttekintésével átláthatják a korábbi piaci mozgásokat, a főbb támogatási/ellenállási szinteket, valamint a volatilitási mintázatokat. Az árelőzmények szerves részét képezik az árelőrejelzésnek és a technikai elemzésnek, függetlenül attól, hogy minden idők csúcspontját szeretnéd-e megismerni, vagy trendeket próbálsz azonosítani.
DEEP árelőrejelzése
Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) DEEP kapcsán? DEEP-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.
