Hong Kong to issue ‘only a few’ stablecoin licenses as local interest intensifies

Hong Kong to issue ‘only a few’ stablecoin licenses as local interest intensifies

Authorities in Hong Kong are taking a cautious approach to the stablecoin licensing regime as top banks and major firms race to secure approval. Hong Kong regulators confirmed that only a few stablecoin licenses will be granted despite high demand. Major banks and corporations, including ICBC, Bank of China, Standard Chartered, and PetroChina, have reportedly expressed interest. Lawmakers stressed that strict requirements will apply, especially amid rising fraud risks. Stablecoins are gaining traction in Hong Kong. According to a recent local media report, more than 77 firms have expressed interest in obtaining stablecoin licenses, but the Hong Kong Monetary Authority remains firm that only a few will be approved. The Hong Kong arm of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) recently joined the list of hopefuls, making it the second major bank to express interest after the Hong Kong Bank of China. Other names include Standard Chartered and PetroChina, pointing to strong demand among major players. Legislators, however, stressed that rising demand will not guarantee approval and only entities meeting strict requirements will be considered. "The number of licenses to be issued will be very small," one Member of the Legislative Council reportedly said, adding that only one firm may receive approval in the first batch of permits next year. Earlier reports also suggested that regulators were considering an invite-only licensing model, relying on an exclusive vetting process for potential issuers. The cautious stance is part of broader efforts to manage the surge of firms seeking to launch stablecoins, ensuring proper oversight and reducing risks of misuse. As reported earlier, the SFC and HKMA recently warned that fraud risks have been rising since the stablecoin law took effect on August 1.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08
4 years on, El Salvador’s Bitcoin dream isn’t dead – It just looks different

4 years on, El Salvador’s Bitcoin dream isn’t dead – It just looks different

As El Salvador marks four years since adopting Bitcoin, the country finds itself at a crossroads. However, with a $700 million BTC reserve still intact, the experiment hasn't completely failed yet. Four years on from its bold Bitcoin [BTC] experiment, El Salvador is celebrating the anniversary with quieter plans. The country still boasts a hefty $700 million BTC reserve, but its early dreams of reshaping global finance have given way to pragmatism. Under pressure from the IMF, policies have been pared back, leaving a mix of optimism and unanswered questions about whether national-level crypto adoption can truly endure. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bitcoin Office of El Salvador announced that the government now holds 6,313 BTC (worth more than $700 million at press time). Alongside, the office also announced the launch of a new law that enabled Bitcoin investment banks to cater to "sophisticated" investors. The post pointed to education wins, with 80,000 public servants certified in Bitcoin, the launch of BTC banks and new public programs combining the king coin and AI. Yet, celebrations come with a backdrop of scaled-back policies, as El Salvador's government adjusts its Bitcoin ambitions under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As part of their deal with the IMF, El Salvador lawmakers repealed the Bitcoin legal tender law and pledged not to buy additional BTC with public funds. The agreement also required scaling back support for the Chivo wallet, which had already seen lukewarm adoption. An IMF report published in July confirmed El Salvador has not purchased new Bitcoin since December 2024, with officials reiterating in a letter of intent that the country's BTC reserves remain unchanged.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08
South Africa’s Altvest to Raise $210M for Bitcoin Treasury, Rebrand as Africa Bitcoin Corp

South Africa’s Altvest to Raise $210M for Bitcoin Treasury, Rebrand as Africa Bitcoin Corp

South African investment firm Altvest Capital has unveiled plans to raise $210 million to buy Bitcoin and rebrand to Africa Bitcoin Corp.
Coinstats 2025/09/08
What’s Next for Crypto After Japan PM’s Resignation?

What’s Next for Crypto After Japan PM’s Resignation?

Japan is bracing for a political shakeup after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced he would step down on September 7. The resignation follows weeks of mounting pressure within his own party after July's poor election results and the mass departure of several top executives earlier this month. Ishiba said his timing was deliberate, coming just after a U.S. trade agreement that cut automobile tariffs was finalized with President Donald Trump. By leaving now, he avoided a contentious leadership vote but also confirmed he will not stand again as a candidate. Attention quickly turned to who will succeed him. Polls place former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as the frontrunners. Takaichi is seen as leaning toward stricter financial oversight, having supported tougher monitoring of suspicious transactions through crypto exchanges. Koizumi, by contrast, has spoken of the need for rapid digitalization and hinted at a more open approach to blockchain and stablecoins. The contest could shape not only the ruling party's internal balance but also the broader direction of Japan's economic policy at a time when global competition in digital industries is intensifying. For the digital asset sector, Ishiba's departure creates fresh doubts. The outgoing prime minister had tied Japan's future competitiveness to blockchain and AI, while supporting calls to reform the tax regime for crypto companies. His backing provided momentum to Digital Minister Masaaki Taira, a vocal advocate for easing restrictions on digital transactions. Whether these initiatives will continue depends heavily on the next prime minister's priorities. Industry advocates worry that stricter oversight could replace Ishiba's pro-growth stance, while others see opportunity if a younger leader like Koizumi brings a more progressive view of technology.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08
Paxos and Native Markets Compete to Launch USDH Stablecoin on Hyperliquid

Paxos and Native Markets Compete to Launch USDH Stablecoin on Hyperliquid

Paxos proposes USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% of yield going to HYPE token buybacks. Hyperliquid opens five-day validator voting process for teams to build USDH stablecoin. Existing protocol Hyperstable calls process "unfair" after being blocked from USDH ticker previously. Native Markets accused of having advance notice due to timing of proposal and funding.
Coincentral 2025/09/08
Bitcoin Investment: Altvest Capital’s Monumental $210M Move in Africa

Bitcoin Investment: Altvest Capital’s Monumental $210M Move in Africa

Financial services firm Altvest Capital is making headlines with its ambitious plan for a significant Bitcoin investment. This move is set to reshape the landscape of institutional cryptocurrency adoption on the African continent. Altvest Capital aims to raise an impressive $210 million specifically to acquire Bitcoin, as reported by Bloomberg. This bold step marks a pivotal moment, positioning Altvest as the first publicly listed company in Africa to make such a strategic dive into the digital asset space. Altvest Capital's decision to pursue this substantial Bitcoin investment is not arbitrary. It reflects a growing global trend among forward-thinking corporations. The company intends to enhance its corporate value by holding Bitcoin directly on its balance sheet. This strategy also offers investors unique exposure to the premier cryptocurrency. For many, investing in a publicly listed company that holds Bitcoin provides a regulated and accessible pathway to digital asset ownership, bypassing some complexities of direct crypto purchases. Furthermore, Altvest Capital has expressed its intention to rebrand in the future. The proposed new name, Africa Bitcoin Corp., clearly signals its long-term commitment and strategic direction towards the digital asset economy. Altvest Capital is openly imitating the successful strategy pioneered by MicroStrategy (MSTR). MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm, famously began accumulating large amounts of Bitcoin in 2020. This strategy significantly increased its corporate value and attracted considerable investor interest. MicroStrategy's approach demonstrated that holding Bitcoin could serve as a treasury reserve asset. It can potentially act as a hedge against inflation and a store of value. Altvest Capital sees similar potential for growth and value creation by adopting this model. This imitation suggests confidence in Bitcoin's long-term prospects. It also highlights a growing institutional belief in its role as a legitimate asset class. The move could inspire other African firms to explore similar strategies for Bitcoin investment. This initiative by Altvest Capital holds immense significance for the African continent. It positions Africa at the forefront of institutional cryptocurrency adoption. It could catalyze further interest and investment in digital assets across the region. Africa has a rapidly expanding tech-savvy population and a growing need for innovative financial solutions. Therefore, this strategic Bitcoin investment could unlock new opportunities. It might foster economic growth and technological advancement within the financial sector. Globally, Altvest's move reinforces Bitcoin's status as a legitimate asset. It showcases its appeal beyond traditional tech hubs. It demonstrates that companies in emerging markets are also recognizing and capitalizing on the value proposition of cryptocurrencies. The benefits of Altvest Capital's strategy are clear. It includes potential capital appreciation, diversification of corporate assets, and attracting a new class of investors interested in digital assets. Furthermore, it enhances the company's brand as an innovator. However, such a significant Bitcoin investment also comes with potential challenges. Bitcoin's price volatility is well-known. Market fluctuations could impact the company's balance sheet. Regulatory landscapes for cryptocurrencies are also still evolving in many jurisdictions, including parts of Africa. Altvest Capital will need to manage these risks carefully. They must implement robust risk management strategies and maintain transparency with investors. This careful approach will be crucial for the long-term success of their ambitious venture. Altvest Capital's plan for a $210 million Bitcoin investment is a landmark decision. It not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also for the entire African financial ecosystem. By embracing Bitcoin, Altvest Capital is charting a new course, demonstrating foresight and a willingness to innovate. This bold move could pave the way for more institutional adoption across Africa. It solidifies Bitcoin's position as a serious contender in the global investment arena. The financial world will be watching closely as Altvest Capital transforms into Africa Bitcoin Corp., leading the charge into a decentralized future. A3: Altvest Capital is directly imitating MicroStrategy’s strategy of holding Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset to boost corporate value and provide investors with crypto exposure. Q4: What is the proposed new name for Altvest Capital? A4: Altvest Capital intends to change its name to Africa Bitcoin Corp. in the future, signaling its clear focus on digital assets. Q5: What are the potential challenges of this large Bitcoin investment? A5: Key challenges include Bitcoin’s price volatility, which could impact the company’s balance sheet, and the evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and spread the word about Altvest Capital’s groundbreaking Bitcoin investment on your social media channels! Let’s discuss the future of crypto in Africa. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Investment: Altvest Capital’s Monumental $210M Move in Africa first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/08
Bitcoin’s quantum time bomb: Institutional readiness can’t wait | Opinion

Bitcoin’s quantum time bomb: Institutional readiness can’t wait | Opinion

Adopting quantum-resistant technology helps custodians safeguard against future threats, gain regulators' confidence, and drive larger inflows.
Crypto.news 2025/09/08
la menace des ordinateurs quantiques

la menace des ordinateurs quantiques

The post la menace des ordinateurs quantiques appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin et crypto : la menace des ordinateurs quantiques Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-crypto-sec-menace-ordinateurs-quantiques/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08
Bitcoin et crypto : la SEC alerte sur la menace des ordinateurs quantiques

Bitcoin et crypto : la SEC alerte sur la menace des ordinateurs quantiques

La Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) tire la sonnette d'alarme : les ordinateurs quantiques menaceraient les fondements cryptographiques de Bitcoin, Ethereum et plus, dès 2028. Cette révolution technologique pourrait "briser les fondations cryptographiques" des réseaux blockchain. Un chaos sans précédent risque d'arriver dans les échanges financiers. Pire encore, certains acteurs pourraient déjà accumuler des données
Bitcoinist 2025/09/08
Somnia price analysis: Why is SOMI up 40%?

Somnia price analysis: Why is SOMI up 40%?

Somnia price surged 40% to touch a new all-time high of $1.84, driven by a major partnership with ZNS Connect.
Crypto.news 2025/09/08
