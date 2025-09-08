2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Hyperliquid’s HYPE rallies as stablecoin battle heats up

Hyperliquid’s HYPE rallies as stablecoin battle heats up

The post Hyperliquid’s HYPE rallies as stablecoin battle heats up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s governance token HYPE climbed above $50 during Asian trading hours, boosted by new bids to manage the decentralized exchange’s proposed stablecoin, USDH. According to CryptoSlate’s data, the token gained more than 7% in the last 24 hours to reach $50.08, edging close to its August peak of $51. This upward momentum reflects confidence in Hyperliquid’s stablecoin strategy, which has drawn attention from established issuers. Paxos bid for USDH Paxos, a long-time stablecoin operator, entered the race with a proposal led by its new division, Paxos Labs. The group, formed in June, said it would ensure that USDH complies with stablecoin regulatory frameworks in Europe and the US while deploying the token directly on Hyperliquid’s two chains, HyperEVM and HyperCore. It also stated that USDH would hold the highest quality T-Bills, Repos, and USDG reserves. Meanwhile, the proposal offered an aggressive revenue-sharing model. According to Paxos, 95% of interest from USDH reserves would go toward buying back HYPE and this redistribution would be earmarked for ecosystem partners and users. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Paxos also pledged to list HYPE across its brokerage infrastructure, which already powers trading on PayPal, Venmo, MercadoLibre, Nubank, and Interactive Brokers. Paxos Labs co-founder Bhaumik Kotecha noted that the firm aims to keep USDH infrastructure open to developers and payment providers, rather than tying it to exclusive partnerships. That approach, he said, would maximize USDH’s liquidity and cost efficiency across on-ramps, DeFi protocols, and fintech applications. Agora assembles coalition Stablecoin developer Agora, known for issuing the VanEck-backed AUSD, submitted a rival bid. Its plan features a coalition that includes Rain for card and fiat coverage, LayerZero for cross-chain interoperability, and…
Threshold
T$0.01624+0.12%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08355+6.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.89+4.90%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 17:54
Részesedés
Alibaba backs $100M investment in robotics firm X Square

Alibaba backs $100M investment in robotics firm X Square

The post Alibaba backs $100M investment in robotics firm X Square appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese humanoid company X Square Robot secured $100 million in an A+ round of funding led by Alibaba Cloud and CAS Investment on Monday. The firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Yang Qian, said the initiative is the company’s eighth round of financing since it launched less than two years ago in December 2023. Qian also revealed that X Square Robot’s latest financing round brings its total investment to roughly 2 billion yuan ($280 million). Other startups also participated in the funding round, including HongShan, Meituan, Legend Star, Legend Capital, and INCE Capital. X Square releases Wall-OSS’s open-source foundation model Igniting VLMs toward the Embodied Space. We’re excited to introduce WALL-OSS🧠🤖, an end-to-end embodied foundation model–our first open source step. Paper, code, blog, uncut videos:https://t.co/B57wfUfMUe pic.twitter.com/QF6nhRqFNq — X Square Robot (@XSquareRobot) September 8, 2025 X Square Robot aims to use the funds for the ongoing training of its robot’s self-developed general intelligence foundation model and the development of hardware products. The company’s initiative also comes as the race for household robots heats up globally. Venture capitalists are investing in the humanoid robot industry on the expectation that their integration with generative artificial intelligence will transform how machines interact with human beings. Qian believes the industry needs robots that operate and complete complex tasks autonomously. She said the robotics industry has now realized that AI is required to enable humanoid robots to expand their capabilities beyond the mere function of performing limited tasks such as grasping objects. The Chinese humanoid firm also released an open-source foundation model for embodied AI named WALL-OSS. The initiative means that developers and the general public can access the underlying code and use it for free. The firm’s previous WALL-A model was pre-trained and fine-tuned for multitasking, allowing it to generalize to new tasks. According to the startup,…
Threshold
T$0.01624+0.12%
Cashaa
CAS$0.001387-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017472+6.53%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 17:52
Részesedés
NFT Sales Hit $91.9M, Lowest Weekly Total Since June as Buyers Drop 58%

NFT Sales Hit $91.9M, Lowest Weekly Total Since June as Buyers Drop 58%

The post NFT Sales Hit $91.9M, Lowest Weekly Total Since June as Buyers Drop 58% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume dropped to $91.96 million in the first week of September, setting the lowest weekly sales figure since mid-June, according to data from NFT tracker CryptoSlam.  The NFT sales dip last week follows sustained momentum for NFTs throughout July and August. In the last eight weeks, weekly sales volume for digital collectibles never dropped below $115 million, showing strong momentum.  From July 21 to 27, digital collectibles saw $170 million in weekly sales. This marked their third-highest weekly performance this year, following the highest weekly figures above $170 million recorded in mid-January.  The NFT slump last week put the sales volume back near levels last seen in June 16 to 22, when sales hit a low of $90 million. Unique NFT buyers down 58% since mid-June While NFT sales volumes were lower from June 16 to 22, the number of unique buyers was near 487,264, suggesting that collectors remained interested in purchasing NFTs despite lower average sale values going to a low of $57.  From Sept. 1 to 7, unique buyers for NFTs hit 199,821, a 58% drop compared to their record mid-June. On the other hand, unique sellers dropped to 145,877 last week, a 43% decline from 258,803 sellers from June 16 to 22. In addition to a shrinking number of buyers and sellers, average sale prices also started to drop. Throughout August, the average sale value for NFTs was above $104 before dipping in the last week of August to $82. In the first week of September, the figure further dropped to $72, a 30% decline in just two weeks.  Despite lower volumes, the overall transaction count remained relatively high at 1.27 million, suggesting continued trading activity despite smaller transaction sizes.  Related: Rarible bets on fee redistribution to outlast NFT farming hype Adoption drove…
NEAR
NEAR$2.605+4.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.89+4.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.013+1.08%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 17:50
Részesedés
Crypto Exchange HashKey Plans $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

Crypto Exchange HashKey Plans $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

The post Crypto Exchange HashKey Plans $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto exchange HashKey unveiled plans to build a $500 million fund for investments in digital asset treasury companies. HashKey, one of the first regulated crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, said it will build a diversified portfolio of digital asset treasury projects focused on mainstream cryptocurrencies. It will initially concentrate on bitcoin BTC$111,865.60 and ether (ETH), it said in an announcement on Monday. The aim of the fund is to “build an institutional bridge between traditional financial capital and on-chain assets,” by promoting a standardized approach to managing crypto assets, HashKey said. HashKey appears to be responding to the proliferation of publicly listed companies build treasuries of crypto tokens, copying Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which has been acquiring bitcoin since 2020 and now owns over 600,000 BTC. Strategy has been copied by various other companies acquiring large numbers of BTC and more recently firms adopting a similar method for ether, such as crypto miner BitMine (BMNR) and sports betting firm SharpLink Gaming (SBET). Read More: Crypto Treasury Names Hammered Further as Nasdaq Reportedly Ups Scrutiny Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/crypto-exchange-hashkey-plans-usd500m-digital-asset-treasury-fund
Bitcoin
BTC$111,356.85+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017472+6.53%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 17:47
Részesedés
XRP and Solana Shine as Ethereum Falters

XRP and Solana Shine as Ethereum Falters

The post XRP and Solana Shine as Ethereum Falters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent insights from the cryptocurrency options market highlight a distinct optimism for XRP and Solana, contrasted by expectations of decline for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Market data from Deribit showcases a positive sentiment surrounding XRP and SOL, while caution prevails regarding BTC and ETH for the year-end outlook. Continue Reading:XRP and Solana Shine as Ethereum Falters Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-and-solana-shine-as-ethereum-falters
Solana
SOL$211.91+1.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,356.85+0.15%
XRP
XRP$2.9363+1.55%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 17:44
Részesedés
TensorFlow Models NLP Library for Beginners

TensorFlow Models NLP Library for Beginners

This notebook shows how to reuse a nlp.networks.BertEncoder from TensorFlow Model Garden to power three tasks: (1) pretraining with nlp.models.BertPretrainer (masked-LM + next-sentence), (2) span labeling with nlp.models.BertSpanLabeler (start/end logits for SQuAD-style QA), and (3) classification with nlp.models.BertClassifier ([CLS] head). You install tf-models-official (or tf-models-nightly for latest), import tensorflow_models.nlp, build small dummy examples, run each model forward pass, and compute losses (weighted sparse CE for MLM/NSP; CE for span start/end; CE for classification). Result: a clear pattern for wrapping one encoder into multiple BERT task heads with concise, production-friendly APIs.
Coldstack
CLS$0.01599+0.31%
SquadSwap
SQUAD$0.06301-0.01%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-1.18%
Részesedés
Hackernoon2025/09/08 17:40
Részesedés
Keras Not Flexible Enough? Orbit Your Way to Better BERT Training

Keras Not Flexible Enough? Orbit Your Way to Better BERT Training

This tutorial shows how to fine-tune a BERT classifier using TensorFlow’s Orbit library instead of plain model.fit: install tf-models-official, set up tf.distribute (GPU/TPU/CPU), build the BERT encoder and classifier, initialize from a pretrained checkpoint, create distributed TFRecord datasets (MRPC), define a cross-entropy loss, then implement StandardTrainer/StandardEvaluator classes and drive the run with orbit.Controller for chunked training, periodic eval, summaries, and checkpointing—resulting in a reusable, flexible training loop that scales cleanly across devices.
CROSS
CROSS$0.2338+1.28%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2287-4.30%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013655-4.56%
Részesedés
Hackernoon2025/09/08 17:40
Részesedés
Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85%

Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85%

Kinto, an Ethereum Layer-2 project, will shut down this month after experiencing a significant exploit in the form of a $1.9M hack in July. The reported hack positioned the project in a critical condition and drained all of its reserve fund, which currently puts them in a position where they cannot secure new funding. The ... Read more The post Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85% appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.26%
FORM
FORM$3.6515-7.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.013+1.08%
Részesedés
Bitemycoin2025/09/08 17:39
Részesedés
Navigating Crucial Fed Decisions And Global Political Shifts

Navigating Crucial Fed Decisions And Global Political Shifts

The post Navigating Crucial Fed Decisions And Global Political Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar Uncertainty: Navigating Crucial Fed Decisions And Global Political Shifts Skip to content Home Forex News US Dollar Uncertainty: Navigating Crucial Fed Decisions and Global Political Shifts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-dollar-fed-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017472+6.53%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 17:39
Részesedés
X Square Robot raises $100M in A+ round backed by Alibaba

X Square Robot raises $100M in A+ round backed by Alibaba

X Square Robot has secured its eighth funding round worth $100 million, led by Alibaba Cloud and CAS Investment.
Cashaa
CAS$0.001387-1.35%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08374+2.44%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 17:36
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?