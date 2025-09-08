2025-09-09 Tuesday

GoldenMining Goes All-in On XRP As Fed Rate Cut Looms

The post GoldenMining Goes All-in On XRP As Fed Rate Cut Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Federal Reserve is certain to cut interest rates in September, likely by 25 to 50 basis points. The latest jobs report showed a slowdown in hiring, prompting the Fed to consider lowering interest rates to boost the economy. Officials are balancing the need to combat inflation and stabilize employment, currently leaning more toward supporting employment.   For cryptocurrencies, the expectation of a rate cut is positive for the market: It will reduce the appeal of the US dollar and increase the safe-haven value of assets like Bitcoin; Loosening policy is expected to bring more liquidity, boosting demand for crypto assets. September 2025 — The latest US jobs report shows a significant slowdown in hiring, with new jobs falling far short of expectations. The market generally expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 to 50 basis points at its September meeting to boost the economy. The cryptocurrency market immediately reacted positively. Expectations of a rate cut typically signal a weaker dollar and increased liquidity, potentially driving gains in digital assets like Bitcoin. Market participants believe this could usher in a new upward cycle for crypto assets. GoldenMining also offers XRP holders a new way to profit—earn daily returns through cloud mining contracts. Rather than relying solely on price increases, users can activate contracts using XRP. There’s no need to purchase or maintain mining equipment. The platform automatically allocates computing power, and profits are deposited into user wallets every 24 hours.   GoldenMining: Generate Daily Passive Income with Idle XRP XRP holders now have a new option—earn real-time daily returns through GoldenMining’s XRP cloud mining contracts, without relying solely on XRP price increases.   The process is simple: Users deposit XRP into GoldenMining and purchase a mining contract. The platform allocates computing power to data centers…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 18:06
An Inspiration for Bitcoin Hyper Buyers

The post An Inspiration for Bitcoin Hyper Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor’s Bitcoin Billionaire Journey: An Inspiration for Bitcoin Hyper Buyers Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/saylor-bitcoin-journey-is-an-inspiration-for-bitcoin-hyper-buyers/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 18:05
The Best Crypto Presales Stand Strong Despite Bitcoin Whales Dumping $12.7B BTC Last Month

CryptoQuant analyst ‘caueconomy’ found that Bitcoin whales have dumped roughly $12.7B worth of $BTC over the past month. Shockingly, this marks the largest whale sell-offs since July 2022. These $BTC liquidations are anticipated to keep the #1 crypto’s price under pressure for longer – especially if they’re ongoing. Don’t want to sit in the dip while waiting for the market to perk back up? Then why not check out the best crypto presales? Bitcoin Whale Reserves Down 10K+ $BTC in One Month In a blog post on Friday, ‘caueconomy’ highlighted that holders are offloading $BTC more aggressively. So much so that the #1 crypto has reached its highest distribution levels this year. The analyst found that whale reserves have dropped by over 10K $BTC in the past 30 days, ‘signaling intense risk aversion among large investors.’ They believe that this selling pressure is what’s been pushing $BTC’s price below $108K, a level it had sunk below last week. At the time of writing, $BTC is valued at $111K. If you don’t want to wait for it to rebound yet want to boost your portfolio, now signals a great time to check out top presales. Since these tokens are still in their fundraising stages and not yet trading on the open market, whale sell-offs don’t affect their prices. In turn, they’re safer investment opportunities to check out in today’s volatile market. Even better, some presale coins are built with utility to help you thrive amid unfavorable market conditions, including Snorter Token ($SNORT), BlockchainFX ($BFX), and Best Wallet Token ($BEST). 1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Five-Figure Whale Investments Signal Confidence in Its Upcoming Trading Bot Snorter Token ($SNORT) is quickly attracting notable attention. It has already scooped up $3.7M+ on presale, propelled by three major whales investing $40K, $32K, and $21K. Such foremost transactions highlight that big investors have faith in Snorter Bot, the crypto project’s upcoming Telegram trading bot. Once launched this quarter, Snorter Bot will enable you to swap and automatically snipe new tokens quickly and safely. With an aardvark mascot, its ultimate ambition is to help you sniff out the next crypto to explode. If you’re not a confident trader, Snorter Bot’s copy trading feature has your back. It’ll enable you to mirror top traders’ moves for greater profit potential effortlessly. Better yet, it brings trust to the presale market that, unfortunately, isn’t scam-proof. Built with MEV protection, plus honeypot and rug pull alerts, the bot ensures you stay safe while chasing top opportunities for gains. It’ll first launch on Solana to take advantage of its low fees (just 0.85%) and fast transaction speeds (currently averaging 821.8 transactions per second). By doing so, it claims that it’ll outpace rival bots like Maestro, Trojan, Banana Gun, Bonk Bot, and Sol Trading Bot. Once it has a foothold in the Solana arena, the bot will expand across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM networks. This way, you can trade the hottest alpha across chains – not just the best Solana meme coins. After buying $SNORT on presale, you can also anticipate leaderboard perks, DAO voting rights, and staking rewards at a 123% APY. One $SNORT currently costs as little as $0.1037. Following early bot adoption and exchange listings, it’s projected to reach $1.02. So, now presents an opportune moment to join the presale for potential returns of over 883%. 2. BlockchainFX ($BFX) – Powers Global Exchange That Bridges DeFi & TradFi $BFX is the linchpin of BlockchainFX, a cutting-edge global exchange that bridges DeFi and TradFi. Owing to this, it has nearly raised on eye-boggling $7M on presale. From a highly user-friendly app, you can gain access to not just crypto but also stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and bonds. Essentially, it gives you easy access to the world’s top markets, all under one roof. Although $BFX is still on presale, BlockchainFX already grants access to over 500 assets, including $BTC, $ETH, gold, and Tesla. Purchasing $BFX gives you early access to the platform, reduced trading fees, and daily staking rewards (in $USDT and $BFX). It also gives you exclusive perks like access to the limited-edition BFX Visa Card, which can be topped up with 20+ cryptos to spend globally online or in-store. This way, you can easily spend your crypto without the hassle of off-ramps. To reap these perks, you can purchase $BFX on presale for just $0.022. With a launch price set at $0.05, now’s a great time to secure early entry at its lowest current price. 3. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Raises $15.6M+ Over Fueling Crypto Wallet Perks Best Wallet Token ($BEST) has already attracted over $15.6M on presale as it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a mobile-friendly crypto wallet. After downloading the mobile app, you can manage, buy, sell, swap, and stake over 1K digital assets across major chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain. It’ll soon support over 60 networks, so you can anticipate unlocking even greater crypto opportunities in the near future. As a non-custodial wallet, you can rest easy knowing that you have full ownership of your private keys. Considering that private key compromises accounted for the largest share of stolen crypto last year, at 43.8%, non-custodial wallets like Best Wallet are safe choices. Additionally safeguarding your digital assets, the wallet includes 2FA, biometric protection, local encryption, and personal cloud backups. Beyond this, the wallet is full of intuitive tools for discovering top investment opportunities at reasonable prices. This includes a token launchpad and a swap function that scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges for the best rates. It also has an ambitious roadmap that includes a crypto debit card (Best Card), a built-in NFT gallery, and a rewards hub for loyal users. And that’s to name a few. When buying $BEST, you’ll also be granted with lower gas fees, governance rights, and staking rewards (currently at an 85% APY). You can buy $BEST on presale for just $0.025605. But don’t wait around: Its price will increase later today and is forecasted to hit $0.035215 after being listed on Uniswap, one of the best decentralized exchanges. Verdict – The Best Crypto Presales Are Safe Investment Opportunities Bitcoin Whales offloading 100K+ $BTC shows that not even the world’s largest crypto is protected from sudden supply shocks. If you don’t want to wait for the volatility to clear up, your current best bet might be investing in the best crypto presales, like $SNORT, $BFX, and $BEST. Because they’re not yet listed on the market, they’re protected from whale-driven price swings. Plus, their utility helps you explore the next crypto that’s primed to thrive safely and hassle-free. This isn’t investment advice. Always do your own research and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose. Authored by Aaron Walkers, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-presales-amid-big-bitcoin-sell-off/
NewsBTC 2025/09/08 18:05
Four Launches RWA Module, Expands BNB Chain Financing

The post Four Launches RWA Module, Expands BNB Chain Financing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Four launches RWA module, enhances BNB Chain, hopes to break finance boundaries. RWA links traditional finance with blockchain, expanding asset classes seamlessly. New financing channels for BNB Chain projects poised to boost liquidity. Four is set to release its Real World Asset module on September 8, 2025, facilitating on-chain transactions of real-world assets on the BNB Chain. This launch expands financing and liquidity options for BNB Chain projects, potentially boosting their growth and integration within blockchain financial systems. Real World Asset Module Bridges Traditional and Blockchain Finance Four has introduced the RWA module to enable transactions of traditional assets such as equity and intellectual property on the blockchain, targeting a boost in financial operations. The introduction of this module allows for broader financing for BNB Chain, poised to open further liquidity avenues, promoting robust capital flows. Initial market responses from significant industry figures are pending with anticipated keen attention from institutional investors on the potential shifts in blockchain finance. “The integration of RWA on blockchain platforms acts as a catalyst for institutional investment and liquidity, paving the way for mainstream adoption.”— Raoul Pal, CEO, Real Vision “The integration of RWA on blockchain platforms acts as a catalyst for institutional investment and liquidity, paving the way for mainstream adoption.”— Raoul Pal, CEO, Real Vision BNB Trading Reaches $873.12 Amidst Market Shifts Did you know? The implementation of RWA modules by platforms like Chainlink significantly propelled the TVL in blockchain ecosystems similar to this rollout. According to CoinMarketCap, BNB’s last recorded price stands at $873.12 with a market cap of approximately $121.53 billion and a trading volume approaching $2.19 billion over the last 24 hours. The token’s recent price movements show a 32.74% increase over the last 90 days. BNB(BNB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:10 UTC on September…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 18:03
Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Hits $7.7 Billion

The post Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Hits $7.7 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In just a few weeks, the Trump family has added about $1.3 billion in crypto wealth through their ventures World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and American Bitcoin. This boost raises their net worth to $7.7 billion. They also hold $4 billion in locked WLFI tokens and are exploring the idea of tokenizing real estate assets. These …
CoinPedia 2025/09/08 18:02
Vitalik Buterin Just Dropped a New Ethereum Proposal

The post Vitalik Buterin Just Dropped a New Ethereum Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the network is entering a decisive phase in its roadmap, with new milestones for scalability and decentralization on the horizon. Speaking about recent technical progress, Buterin introduced a fresh concept he believes could help drive Ethereum’s evolution — a minimal zero-knowledge virtual machine known as leanVM. A Simpler Virtual Machine Unlike heavier zkVM implementations, leanVM is designed to cut costs and streamline performance. It relies on a four-instruction ISA, multilinear STARKs, and logup lookups, making it particularly efficient for tasks like XMSS aggregation and recursion. Compared to systems such as Cairo, Buterin claims the design sharply reduces processing requirements. Ethereum’s Roadmap in Motion Buterin also stressed that Ethereum’s current development push isn’t only about quick scaling fixes but about building resilient systems for the long run. He praised the team’s focus on writing highly compact code, calling protocols “works of art” rather than temporary solutions. The comments highlight a year in which Ethereum’s technical roadmap has gained momentum, with zk-based technologies increasingly seen as the backbone of future upgrades. Buterin’s leanVM proposal signals that the quest for scalability may rest not just on large-scale rollup adoption but also on designing lighter, more elegant cryptographic tools. This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 18:01
How Michael Saylor Hoarded Bitcoin to a Fortune of Billions, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, has built a $7.37B fortune off of Bitcoin hoarding, cracking Bloomberg’s Billionaire 500 list, and sparking talks of a potential S&P 500 inclusion for the company. As Strategy keeps stacking Bitcoin, interest in Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is growing, promising to be the key to faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions. Saylor’s Bitcoin […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/08 18:00
Crypto News Today: These Altcoin ETFs Could Challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum

Crypto news today highlights a potential shake-up in the ETF market. Bitcoin and Ethereum may face competition as the SEC prepares to approve altcoin ETFs.
Crypto Ticker 2025/09/08 18:00
Capital B Secures Funding to Expand Bitcoin Holdings by About 60 BTC

The post Capital B Secures Funding to Expand Bitcoin Holdings by About 60 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital B (The Blockchain Group, Euronext Growth Paris: ALCPB) announced a capital increase of about $5.9 million (€5 million) to advance its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. This is comprising of three transactions: an €1.8 million “ATM‑type” issuance at €1.72 per share under an agreement with TOBAM; a €0.7 million subscription by Fulgur Ventures for 1,250,000 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/capital-b-secures-funding-to-expand-bitcoin-holdings-by-about-60-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 17:59
Detained South Korean Workers Will Leave U.S. ‘Voluntarily’—Trump Says Investors Must Respect Immigration Laws

The post Detained South Korean Workers Will Leave U.S. ‘Voluntarily’—Trump Says Investors Must Respect Immigration Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline South Korean nationals, who were detained by U.S. immigration authorities last week following a raid on a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia, will return to their home country voluntarily instead of being deported, authorities in Seoul said Monday, after President Donald Trump said foreign companies investing in the U.S. must respect the country’s immigration laws. This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant. Associated Press Key Facts According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, authorities in Seoul plan to send a chartered flight on Wednesday to help its detained citizens leave the U.S. after talks with Washington. Around 300 South Korean nationals were taken into custody by immigration authorities last week, and they are being held at a detention center in Folkston, Georgia. In a parliamentary session on Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said talks are being held with Washington at “all levels” to ensure the detained workers won’t face any future entry restrictions into the U.S. due to this incident. Cho is traveling to Washington to help the detained workers leave the U.S., and plans to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss expanding his country’s quota in the treaty investor visa program. Cho also said he will attempt to negotiate with the U.S. to create a special work visa quota for South Korean investors—similar to the E3 visa meant only for skilled Australian workers. What Has Trump Said About The Hyundai Factory Raid? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday evening, Trump wrote: “I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws.” He then added: “Your Investments…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 17:55
