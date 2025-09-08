2025-09-09 Tuesday

A whale deposited 2,929.6 ETH into HyperUnit and exchanged it for 12.64 million USDC

A whale deposited 2,929.6 ETH into HyperUnit and exchanged it for 12.64 million USDC

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 2,929.6 ETH into HyperUnit and exchanged it for 12.64 million USDC at a price of US$4,315.
Cardano Founder Announces New 24/7 Development Model to Accelerate Leios Progress

Cardano Founder Announces New 24/7 Development Model to Accelerate Leios Progress

Cardano has launched a follow-the-sun development model to accelerate the progress of the Leios upgrade.  Charles Hoskinson, the founder and CEO of Cardano’s technical arm Input Output, made this known in a recent livestream. For context, Ouroboros Leios is a major Cardano upgrade to significantly enhance the network’s scalability and transaction throughput.  The upgrade intends to achieve this goal by enabling transactions to be processed in parallel through a three-tier block structure. First unveiled in 2022, Leios has been under active development alongside other Cardano-related projects and upgrades.  New Development Model to Speed Up Leios Progress  Interestingly, Hoskinson stressed the importance of Leios, calling it the single most urgent program for the Cardano network. Based on this urgency, he announced the launch of a follow-the-sun development model to accelerate Leios’ progress.  He explained that this model enables Leios’ development to continue around the clock, with teams in different time zones and continents working in shifts to maintain continuous progress.  Under this model, once one team completes its shift on Leios, another team in a different time zone immediately picks up, enabling continuous, round-the-clock progress. He disclosed that community members can track the pace of Leios’ progress on GitHub, where the timestamps and commits will reflect this 24/7 development.   Zero Tolerance for Resistance  Hoskinson emphasized that he would not tolerate any resistance to this approach. According to him, any engineering team member who doubts or resists the new approach has been reassigned, while others had their contracts terminated.  He revealed that new developers are being recruited to solely focus on advancing Leios’ progress. Explaining the reason behind the recent move, Hoskinson stressed that the Leios upgrade, which was introduced in 2022, has been delayed for too long and is now “competitively necessary.”  As a result, the IOG is bringing in agile engineers to work on Leios around the clock, replacing those who were slowing the upgrade’s progress.  Meanwhile, Hoskinson has always echoed strong support for Leios. Earlier this year, he suggested that Leios and other Cardano-related upgrades are capable of making Cardano the fastest blockchain project on the planet, potentially surpassing its major rivals, Solana and Ethereum.
These Altcoin ETFs Could Challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum

These Altcoin ETFs Could Challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post These Altcoin ETFs Could Challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto news today reveals a pivotal moment for the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market. The long-standing dominance of Bitcoin and Ethereum in crypto ETFs may soon face competition as regulators prepare to broaden approvals. Analysts believe the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is laying the foundation for a new era where altcoin ETFs become part of Wall Street’s financial toolkit. Bitcoin and Ethereum Still Lead the ETF Landscape For now, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the anchors of the ETF market. Bitcoin ETFs, launched with strong demand, set the standard for crypto’s integration into mainstream finance. Ethereum ETFs, however, struggled at launch in mid-2024. Weak inflows reflected hesitation from advisers still adapting to Bitcoin funds. Moreover, the lack of staking features left Ethereum ETFs incomplete. Many expect stronger demand once staking becomes part of the structure, highlighting both opportunity and challenges for Ethereum’s role. SEC’s Next Move: Altcoin ETFs on the Horizon According to Bloomberg analysts, several cryptocurrencies already meet the listing criteria. This includes Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), and Polkadot (DOT). Popular tokens such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Ripple’s XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are also strong contenders, given their liquidity and established derivatives markets. This shift could redefine the ETF market, introducing greater diversity beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum dominance. Which Altcoins Could Lead the ETF Wave? The first wave of altcoin ETFs is likely to focus on high-liquidity tokens such as $Solana, $Cardano, and $XRP, as these assets already enjoy strong investor demand. Over time, more diversified ETF products may emerge, combining a basket of altcoins such as $LINK, $AVAX, and $DOT. While not every token will attract equal interest, the very approval of altcoin ETFs would represent a turning point — confirming that digital assets are now a…
El Salvador returns to gold: purchased 13,999 ounces in 2025 (approximately $50 million) to secure reserves alongside Bitcoin

El Salvador returns to gold: purchased 13,999 ounces in 2025 (approximately $50 million) to secure reserves alongside Bitcoin

In 2025 El Salvador purchases 13,999 ounces of gold (approximately $50M) to diversify reserves alongside Bitcoin.
Crypto Market Faces Caution While Sentiment Remains Neutral

Crypto Market Faces Caution While Sentiment Remains Neutral

Crypto market remains steady with neutral sentiment as Bitcoin ($BTC) rises but Ethereum ($ETH) dips, DeFi grows, NFTs slip, and major stablecoin news emerges.
Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income

BitcoinWorld Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income Sign up and receive $15 in cloud computing power, truly achieving zero-threshold mining Find Mining (findmining.com), a global green cloud mining platform, recently announced the launch of its newly developed free cloud mining mobile app. This app allows users to easily participate in cryptocurrency mining via smartphone, without the need for specialized hardware or technical expertise. New users will receive a $15 bonus of cloud computing power upon registration, enabling users to automatically mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) continuously, providing true "daily passive income."   Three simple steps to start your personal mining journey Find Mining greatly simplifies the use of the application process. Users only need three steps to enter the world of cloud mining: 1.Register on the official platform findmining.com or download the Find Mining App and receive $15 in starting hashrate immediately. 2. Based on their budget and risk appetite, users can choose from a variety of mining plans, with returns updated daily. The platform offers contracts with varying durations and sizes, including A "Starter Trial" with a $15 deposit and a one-day contract; a "New User Test" with a $100 deposit and a two-day contract; and a "BTC Mid-Term Plan" with a $5,000 investment and a 20-day contract period. Enhanced and advanced plans are also available for mainstream cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and BTC. (Platform reminder: The above return data is only an example. The latest and more robust plans are subject to the official website.) 3.No manual operations are required. The system automatically executes mining tasks in the background, updates earnings and account balances in real time, and supports flexible withdrawals and reinvestment. A new green, intelligent, and global mining experience The app launched by Find Mining this time integrates several innovative designs and service concepts: Completely free to use: no hardware or technical requirements required; Equipped with AI resource allocation system: can automatically optimize the mining allocation of BTC, DOGE, and XRP according to the real-time market; Relying on a global green energy network: The platform operates 135 mining farms in 175 countries, primarily powered by solar and hydropower. Fully automatic operation, supporting daily settlement: earnings are clear at a glance, and the operation interface is clear and user-friendly. Committed to making it easy for everyone to participate in crypto mining A spokesperson for Find Mining said: “We want to make mining power accessible to every smartphone. Now, BTC, DOGE, and XRP holders can realize daily returns with zero cost and no barriers to entry.”   About Find MiningFounded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is one of the world's leading green cloud mining service providers. The platform currently operates 135 green mining farms, serves over 175 countries, and has over 9.4 million users. Find Mining is committed to promoting crypto mining to a wider audience through a secure, transparent, and accessible approach. ContactOfficial website: https://findmining.comDownload the app: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app Email: info@findmining.com Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not an investment solicitation, nor is it investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.   This post Find Mining Launches Free Crypto Mining App, Allowing BTC, DOGE, and XRP Holders to Earn Daily Passive Income first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Blockchainwire
Germany May Have Missed Seizing $5 Billion in Bitcoin from Movie2K Case

Germany May Have Missed Seizing $5 Billion in Bitcoin from Movie2K Case

German authorities may have overlooked more than 45,000 Bitcoin allegedly linked to the defunct movie piracy site Movie2K.
SICAK GELİŞME: Solana (SOL) İçin 1,6 Milyar Dolarlık Yeni Satın Alım Duyurusu Geldi! İşte Detaylar…

SICAK GELİŞME: Solana (SOL) İçin 1,6 Milyar Dolarlık Yeni Satın Alım Duyurusu Geldi! İşte Detaylar…

Bitcoin (BTC) ve Ethereum (ETH)’dan sonra altcoinler için de hazine stratejisi artmaya devam ediyor. Bu noktada son haber Solana (SOL) için geldi. Buna göre Forward Industries isimli bir şirket Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto ve Multicoin Capital liderliğinde 1,65 milyar dolarlık Solana hazinesi oluşturacağını duyurdu. Buna göre şirket, alımlar için özel bir finansman turunda 1.65 milyar […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
HBAR Price Next Move Uncertain Amid Bull-Bear Deadlock

HBAR Price Next Move Uncertain Amid Bull-Bear Deadlock

The post HBAR Price Next Move Uncertain Amid Bull-Bear Deadlock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since September 1, Hedera Hashgraph’s native token HBAR has been locked in a sideways trading pattern. It has repeatedly faced resistance at $0.2237 while finding reliable support at $0.2109.  Now trading at the $0.2202 mark, the weakening volatility across its spot market signals that price stagnation could continue in the near term. The key question is: What does this mean for HBAR holders? Sponsored Sponsored HBAR in Balance — Neither Bulls Nor Bears Can Take Control Readings from the HBAR/USD one-day chart show the token’s flattening Relative Strength Index. This indicates a relative balance between buying and selling pressures, with neither bulls nor bears having managed to take control. As of this writing, the RSI stands at 43.77. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Sponsored Sponsored Hedera RSI. Source: TradingView The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100, with values above 70 indicating that the asset is overbought and due for a pullback. On the other hand, RSI readings below 30 suggest that the market is oversold and a rebound is on the horizon. A flat RSI like this indicates the market lacks strong conviction in either direction. This pattern signals that HBAR traders are hesitant to commit to significant buy or sell positions and are waiting for a catalyst.  Furthermore, HBAR’s Average True Range (ATR) has been steadily declining since August 3, reflecting a steady drop in market volatility. At press time, it sits at 0.0122. Hedera ATR. Source: TradingView The ATR tracks the degree of price movement over a set period. When the indicator climbs, it signals widening price swings and heightened market activity. Conversely, when the ATR declines, it points to shrinking fluctuations and…
Hong Kong Fund's Innovative Bitcoin Investment Strategy

Hong Kong Fund’s Innovative Bitcoin Investment Strategy

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-fund-bitcoin-stocks/
